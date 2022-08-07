Police are trying to find 14-year-old Amelia. Photo / NZ Police

A Kaitāia teenager is still missing despite an appeal by police for the public's help to find her.

Police released a statement last night asking for any information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Amelia, who is new to the Kaitāia area.

She was last seen wearing a black top, black shorts and red shoes and has been missing from her home. Police noted she had family in Ashburton.

"Police and her family are concerned for her wellbeing and would like to see her return home."

Anyone with information that could help police find Amelia is encouraged to contact 111 and quote file number 220731/0823.