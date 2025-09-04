Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Northland police catch dirt bike rider after social media taunt

Karina Cooper
By
News Director·nzme·
2 mins to read

A dirt bike impounded by police in Whangārei. Photo / NZ Police

A dirt bike impounded by police in Whangārei. Photo / NZ Police

Northland police answered a dirt bike rider’s taunt to “catch me if ya can” by successfully nabbing the youth.

The 14-year-old rider had reportedly sent an image to police’s social media pages with his challenge to officers.

Police alleged he had been involved in an incident where he didn’t stop

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save