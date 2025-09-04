Northland road policing manager Inspector John Fagan alleged the rider had been causing havoc in Whangārei, as well as posting footage online.

He said police were cracking down on unsafe and illegal dirt bike riding.

“In many cases this involves young people posting their offending footage online for clout.

“What they don’t realise is that they are committing offences which put themselves and other people at serious risk,” Fagan said.

In the Far North, two young riders with a child passenger were caught by police recklessly driving their dirt bikes in Kaitāia.

Both bikes were stopped by police, who established both riders were forbidden from operating a vehicle.

A tow truck was called and the bikes were impounded.

“It’s fortunate that none of those young people were injured as a result of reckless behaviour,” Fagan said.

“These bikes are not toys and have the ability to cause harm and damage to both people and property.”

Fagan said police shared the community’s frustrations about dangerous activity on public roads and spaces.

People were encouraged to report dangerous driving, as Fagan said this helped enforcement action.

He specifically mentioned reporting at the time of the offending that included descriptions of bikes and their riders and what addresses offenders were travelling from.

“I know this is an issue that causes frustration among so many in our community, and we will keep working to make sure our communities are safe,” Fagan said.

Reports can be made via 111, or after the incident either online or by calling 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.