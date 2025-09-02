Zealand Watene was last seen on August 13. Photo / NZ Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a Whangārei man last seen by family three weeks ago.

Zealand Watene, 34, was reported missing from his home in the suburb of Kensington on Monday.

Senior Sergeant Steve Dickson said he was last seen on August 13.

“It is unusual for Zealand not to stay connected with family and police are concerned for his welfare.”

Watene could be anywhere in Whangārei or Northland, he said.