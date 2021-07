Brian Arthur Bench, 72, has been missing since last night near Riverside Dr in Whangārei.

Northland police have asked for the public's help to find a Whangārei man missing since last night.

Brian Arthur Bench, aged 72, was last seen at an address on Memorial Dr, near Riverside Dr in Whangārei.

A police spokesperson said both they and Bench's family were concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone who sees Bench or with information is asked to call 111 – reference police event number P047117146.