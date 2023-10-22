Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland parents urged to take note of children’s internet activity after increasing online harm

By
5 mins to read
Netsafe's Sean Lyons says with growing online harm, parents must work with their kids to ensure their kids are safe.

Netsafe's Sean Lyons says with growing online harm, parents must work with their kids to ensure their kids are safe.

With more teens surfing the internet than ever before, the growing threat of online harm is real and worrying, says a Netsafe expert.

Northland figures provided by the agency show between April and June this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate