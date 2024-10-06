Northlander Gary McMurray at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games, where he and his Wheel Blacks teammates won gold.
Northland Paralympic gold medallist Gary McMurray has celebrated a huge sporting milestone while pondering the state of disability access in New Zealand.
The former Wheel Black - who was part of the wheelchair rugby team that struck gold at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games - celebrated the 20-year anniversary of his gold-medal success with teammates in Auckland on September 21.
McMurray said the reunion with his support crew and team, including teammate and fellow Northlander Steve Guthrie, made for a “fantastic night”.
The highlight included a dinner at the Greek Hall with the Greek Consulate.
“It [the 2004 Paralympic Games] doesn’t seem like that long ago.
“There have only been three ball sports teams in the history of New Zealand who have won gold in the Olympics and Paralympics: the Black Ferns, the men’s 1976 Olympic hockey team, and the Wheel Blacks.
“The wider community didn’t think we could be at the same level as Olympic athletes.
“In terms of accessibility, disabled access hasn’t moved with the same progression in the community.”
McMurray started out in the sport of wheelchair rugby in 1991 with a bunch of mates learning a new game.
He set up the New Zealand wheelchair rugby structure for the domestic competition which is still used today.
McMurry and Guthrie competed at three Paralympic Games; in Atlanta in 1996 and Sydney in 2000, where they won bronze, and the gold-medal Athens Games in 2004.
McMurray moved from Auckland to Northland 11 years ago.
He owns 2ha of land in Paparoa and spends time “pretending to be a farmer” by managing the fencing, gorse and sheep.