Two people were critically injured in a crash in Dargaville on Saturday afternoon.

Two people were critically injured in a crash in Dargaville on Saturday afternoon.

Two people were taken to hospital with critical injuries after the car they were travelling in lost control and crashed into a creek in Dargaville.

Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 12 at 2.50pm on Saturday.

Analyst Jeff Cramp of Northland Serious Crash Unit said one male and one female, aged in their 20s, were heading north from Dargaville when the male driver lost control while attempting a right-hand bend.

Police were investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash.

“What we do know is that neither of the vehicle occupants had a seatbelt on and could have prevented much harm to themselves if they just followed the road rules,” Cramp said.

Investigations suggest their vehicle crossed the centre line, mowed through a gap between an Armco barrier and farm fence, traversed long grass and crashed upside down into a floodgate culvert area adjacent to Colville Rd.”

A roadworker who witnessed the crash went to help the pair, who were both unconscious inside the upturned vehicle.

Cramp said the roadworker pulled the occupants from the car and alerted emergency services.

Both were then flown in two separate helicopters to hospital.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.



