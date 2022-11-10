Orca made a surprise visit to the Whangārei Harbour on Thursday. Photo / Ingrid Visser - Orca Research Trust

Orca made a surprise visit to the Whangārei Harbour on Thursday. Photo / Ingrid Visser - Orca Research Trust

A large pod of orca hunting stingrays awed locals on the edge of Whangārei Harbour yesterday morning.

A large dorsal fin could be seen cutting through the harbour's waters from around 7.30am.

At times it was flanked by smaller fins and large splashes as the orca exhaled through their blow hole just below the surface - the sound of which carried through the bay.

The tail of a young orca sticks out of the harbour water. Photo / Ingrid Visser - Orca Research Trust

Founder and principal scientist of the Orca Research Trust, Northland's Dr Ingrid Visser got the call from excited locals and immediately set out to monitor the nine orca.

Visser recognised the damaged dorsal fins of Funky Monkey and Pickle, whom she believes to be brother and sister.

Funky Monkey's zigzag-shaped fin gives him away, as does the missing top of Pickle's fin.

Visser named Funky Monkey after noting the distinctive "funky" divot in the side of his dorsal fin that was likely caused by a boat strike in his earlier days.

Funky Monkey in the Whangārei Harbour on Thursday. Photo / Ingrid Visser - Orca Research Trust

With the pair were a number of calves, who kept their distance from land as Funky Monkey edged closer to shore numerous times before moving away again.

"They were hunting for rays," Visser said.

The researcher had earlier noted that Northland was a good hunting ground for stingrays.

New Zealand orcas have very unusual taste because, as far as research has shown, they are the only group known to eat stingrays as a staple food.

In an effort to avoid a ray's deadly sting, orca often catch them head first or grab their tail tips.

Visser said yesterday's pod of orca had taken one longtail stingray and another ray she wasn't able to identify.

"They spread out and hunt for rays then join back up together."

Researcher Ingrid Visser snapped this incredible action shot. Photo / Ingrid Visser - Orca Research Trust

After a successful kill, orca often share their meals with one another.

Visser said food sharing even happened after orca learn to hunt for themselves.

From left to right: Pickle, Mum, and Funky Monkey. Photo / Ingrid Visser - Orca Research Trust

Funky Monkey and Pickle are often spotted together, including when Funky Monkey became stranded in Whangārei Harbour in October 2020.

Visser said Funky Monkey, who is over 30 years old, appeared to be doing okay after he needed rescuing when he underestimated his size swimming over a sand bank near Marsden Pt.

But the pair had Visser close by monitoring their movements yesterday to help avoid any repeat strandings.

She encouraged anyone who spots an orca to immediately phone 0800 SEE ORCA.