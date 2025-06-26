Munroe said the charge was the start of clearing Riley’s name.

“This is just the beginning.”

Munroe had stayed off social media since the crash, so she didn’t see people jumping to conclusions and passing judgment on her daughter.

“I feel like the charges lighten the dark off her name and [have] just kind of restored, hopefully, some faith in the public in who she was as a person.

“She was very family-oriented, everything she did revolved around helping her whānau [and] helping her friends.”

She called Riley a “big ball of energy” who had a magnetism that drew in a wide range of people.

“She had that kind of energy that would motivate people to do better and to strive better for themselves.”

Munroe felt the whānau had been treated unfairly by police and believed the former gang affiliations of Riley’s father had caused prejudice.

“It was really difficult to get the right answers.”

The family wanted an apology from police and accountability for their handling of the case.

Police said they had completed a comprehensive critical incident investigation into the events surrounding Riley’s death.

Angel Riley died just before Christmas in 2023. A police officer named only as Officer A has been charged with dangerous driving causing death.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Matt Srhoj said Officer A was co-operating with the investigation, and a public update was expected.

“At this stage, we can advise that this process is well-advanced and we are in the process of communicating this outcome with concerned parties.”

Police were in contact with the whānau and provided updates as the matter progressed.

“As part of this, we have outlined the importance of ensuring a comprehensive investigation could be carried out, which can take time.”

Police had their findings independently reviewed and sought legal opinions.

Munroe said Riley was an outstanding girl who had her goals already laid out the year she died.

“She had a bright future ahead of her.”

She was a meticulous planner, and her old journals listed many goals.

“I just cry reading all the things she had planned to do.”

Angel Riley was dedicated to her boxing from a young age and just before her death at 17 had dreams of being in an amateur fight.

Before Riley died, she had signed up for an armed forces course the following year at People Potential.

Munroe said Riley’s dream had been to join the army.

She had also been dedicated to boxing and longed to be in an amateur fight.

But that future was stolen from her, Munroe said.

“It’s just shattering. It’s such a waste.

“We feel like it [her life] was snatched off us.”

Riley grew up in Auckland and had become well-travelled at a young age.

Beach Rd, Onerahi, where Angel Riley died just before Christmas in 2023 after a police pursuit. Photo / Brodie Stone

As a youngster, she visited Thailand and Argentina, and at 6 she flew to Brazil on her own in the company of a stewardess.

“She was quite a brave little cookie,” Munroe said.

“Because of those experiences, it made her more worldly and more understanding of different people and different environments.

“She could just talk to anyone from any walk of life.”

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.