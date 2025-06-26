Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland officer to be charged after pursuit crash kills teen Angel Riley

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

The family of Angel Riley say charges against a police officer are a step towards clearing the 17-year-old's name. Photos / Brodie Stone, supplied

The family of Angel Riley say charges against a police officer are a step towards clearing the 17-year-old's name. Photos / Brodie Stone, supplied

The mother of a Whangārei teen who died in a crash after a police pursuit says the family are not done trying to get justice.

A Northland police officer is expected to be charged with dangerous driving causing death after 17-year-old Angel Riley died in a crash on December

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate