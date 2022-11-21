Northland news in briefs: Kerikeri teen wins big on the world stage; park closed due to illegal entry on construction site

Cooper Steen in action on his scooter. The 15-year-old recently qualified to compete at the World Skate Games in Argentina. Photo / Supplied

Kerikeri scooter rider Cooper Steen has done himself and New Zealand proud by bringing home a bronze at the World Skate Games in Argentina. The 15-year-old competed at the multi-sport event held from October 24 to November 13 in Buenos Aires and San Juan.

The event serves as the world championships for 11 disciplines, including skateboarding, inline skating, rink hockey, roller derby and - for the first time this year - scootering. Steen won bronze in the scooter street category.

Earlier this year Steen also won the under-15 category at the ASA New Zealand Scooter Nationals and the under-17 street category at the FRS National Scooter Champs held in Napier.

Free tickets for Lucky Dip

TV game show Lucky Dip is coming to Whangārei this week.

The maddest TV game show, hosted by Northlander Luke Bird and Marcia Hopa, is here and all it needs now is for whānau to come along and be part of the action.

The show starts at 6pm at Tikipunga High School Hall, Whangārei, on Saturday.

“I’m super stoked that Marcia and I are leading the charge to bring the energy and ridiculousness of Lucky Dip to communities. There are no losers. The only winners are whānau,” Bird said.

“We’ve got some truly amazing prizes, provided by both local and national businesses. We thank them for their incredible support.”

Northlanders who’d like to be part of the audience can book their free tickets for Lucky Dip in their town at www.eventfinda.co.nz

Road speed sessions

Drop-in sessions will take place today on proposed speed changes for Poutō Peninsula and West Coast Roads in Kaipara.

Information on the proposal and a technical report will be available at the session between 5pm and 7pm at the Baylys Beach Community Centre.

Another session is planned for the Kaihu Rugby Club between 5pm and 7pm this Thursday.

Public feedback is open until Monday, December 5.

Market day in Paparoa

It’s market time again this coming Sunday at the Paparoa Memorial Hall. The market has new stall holders selling goodies between 11.30am to 3.30pm. There will be live music, food, toys and an amazing selection of Christmas ideas.

Kaikohe park closed

Memorial Park in Kaikohe has been closed to the public since last weekend for three weeks following reports of people illegally entering the construction site while work to upgrade the park and build a new playground is under way.

Health and safety precautions already in place have reportedly been breached by tamariki entering the site. Most of the park will now be closed to ensure community safety while the park continues to be upgraded. Only the basketball court will remain open.

Various civil works will take place over the next month as the new playground is constructed and the public is asked to stay clear of the construction site during this time.



