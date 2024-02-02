As people head to Waitangi on Tuesday there will be a detour at Paihia via SH10 to Haruru Falls. From there, parking is available at Bledisloe ground and there is a shuttle bus to Waitangi. Photo / Michael Cunningham

As people head to Waitangi on Tuesday there will be a detour at Paihia via SH10 to Haruru Falls. From there, parking is available at Bledisloe ground and there is a shuttle bus to Waitangi. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Record numbers are expected to hit the road this long weekend as people head north for Waitangi Day. As well as busier traffic volumes than usual, a road closure will be in place on Waitangi Day at the SH11 roundabout exit to Te Karuwha Parade in Paihia, restricting traffic to Waitangi. A detour to via SH10 to Haruru Falls will be available. From there, parking is available at Bledisloe ground and there is a shuttle bus to Waitangi.

School photos warning

Police are warning parents to check the privacy settings on their social media before posting back-to-school photos of their kids online. There have been instances where innocent images are used in child exploitation material or offenders use information from the images, like school logos, to identify and groom children, police say.

Fire callouts

High temperatures, humidity, winds, and out-of-control burn-offs sparked a series of fire callouts. Fire and Emergency NZ group manager for Northland Denis Cooper said people needed to ensure they had a way to extinguish fires when lighting burn-offs. While the grass was green, conditions were very dry underneath, he said. Cooper’s warning came after a burn-off spread through half a hectare in Russell, near a private golf course in Orongo Bay. A helicopter was brought in to help support the Russell brigade fighting the blaze until firefighters from further afield had managed to make the ferry crossing.

Road patrol help needed

Onerahi School is on the lookout for community support for their road patrollers. Morning supervision runs from 8.30am until 8.55am and from 2.55pm to 3.15pm. You do not have to be a parent of the school to volunteer. Contact the front office if you are interested on 09 436 0521

Asbestos in Scout den

Asbestos has been discovered in the Onerahi Scout Den which recently burned down. The public has been asked to keep well clear of the site on Beach Rd. Whangārei District Council staff have cordoned off the surroundings to protect people from the risk of exposure. The council estimates a low level of danger but if you have been near the site and have concerns, please contact your general practice doctor.

Pitch for The Pick

Northland’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs are being encouraged to enter their next big idea into The Pick ‘24. The competition for new businesses or products supports people through an eight-week business boot camp, developing ideas into a business model. Finalists are then selected to pitch to a panel of Te Tai Tokerau business leaders. The overall winner receives a tailored business support package to turn their idea into reality. Entries to The Pick ‘24 close on February 18. Go to thepick.co.nz for more information.







