The Ākarana Piano Quartet, in partnership with Chamber Music New Zealand, will perform in Whangārei on September 2. Photo / Lydia Sewell

The Ākarana Piano Quartet, in partnership with Chamber Music New Zealand, will stop in Whangārei on September 2 as part of their debut nationwide tour as an ensemble. Award-winning musicians Andrew Beer (violin), Robert Ashworth (viola), Chen Cao (cello), and Sarah Watkins (piano) will play a rich and challenging programme at 2.30pm at the Old Library Arts Building. For more information and tickets visit www.whangareimusic.org.nz, or Eftpos and cash will be accepted for door sales.

Vaccination warning

Northlanders are being encouraged to stay up to date with their vaccinations after two cases of meningococcal and six of whooping cough have been detected in recent weeks. The meningococcal cases were in Kaipara and Whangārei, and all whooping cough cases have been in the mid-North across linked households. Free meningococcal vaccines are now part of the childhood immunisation programme for children up to 12 months, with a catch-up for children under 5. Whooping cough vaccines are part of the routine immunisation schedule for children and adults. More information about clinics can be found at Healthpoint.

Maritime adventure

Ahoy! Prepare to embark on an unforgettable maritime adventure as the inaugural Whangārei Maritime Festival, organised by the Black Ball Yacht Club, sets sail on October 14 and 15. Better yet, you’re all aboard for free. The club was formed by a group of international cruisers seeking to express their appreciation to Whangārei folk for their generosity. From their wanting comes a classic boat show that displays more than 30 vessels, including the iconic R. Tucker Thompson; opportunities to engage with local craftsmen, manufacturers, and experience live marine demonstrations; a nautical-themed arts and crafts market nestled beneath the Canopy Bridge; informative talks and movies; ocean-themed storytime for the young ones and free rides on electric and steamboats, and more! www.whangareimaritimefestival.co.nz

Correction

An article published in Friday’s Northern Advocate about Brett Hunter’s cancer journey incorrectly stated he had undergone 36 brain surgeries. The correct number was six. We apologise to both the Hunter family and readers for this error.

Critical injuries in crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after a serious crash on State Highway 1 in Oakleigh at 6.40pm on Thursday. A person was airlifted to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition and another motorist taken to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition. Firefighters from Whangārei, Portland and Ruakākā responded. The road was closed for around two hours while the Serious Crash Unit investigated.

Cameron in charge

Former Northlander Pero Cameron is at the helm of the New Zealand Tall Blacks for the FIBA World Cup starting this weekend. Cameron, a former Tall Blacks captain, and FIBA Hall of Fame member, will be amongst the action almost immediately in the Philippines with the Kiwis’ opening match against USA tomorrow at 12.40am (NZT). The other pool matches are against Jordan on Monday at 8.45pm (NZT) and on Thursday at 12.40am (NZT) against Greece.

Highway blocked

A crash involving a ute and 4x4 blocked State Highway 10 in Doubtless Bay around 3pm on Friday. A Hato Hone St John Ambulance, Fire and Emergency NZ and police attended the crash, which is believed to have involved three people.