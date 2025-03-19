Indian ties
The Northland Indian Association has encouraged stronger relationships between Te Tai Tokerau and India by hosting the Indian Consul General, Dr Madan Mohan Sethi, last week. In his second visit to Northland, Sethi met with Whangārei District Council and key businesses including Channel Infrastructure, Northport and Ngāwhā Innovation and Enterprise Park. The discussions focused on two-way trade, investment opportunities and business collaboration, and were timely given Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s visit to India this week.
Hub opening
Te Puāwaitanga - Bay of Islands Sports Hub in Waipapa, which includes five sports fields, will be officially opened in April. The development includes two sand-based turfs and three soil-based playing fields, ensuring athletes across multiple codes have access to premium playing surfaces. The sports hub, opposite the Waipapa retail area on SH10, features sealed parking for 144 vehicles, eight disabled parking bays, three bus bays, a toilet and changing block with associated water services, and connecting footpaths.
Graduates march