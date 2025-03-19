More than 130 graduates marched through Whangārei city centre on Friday to celebrate the end of their studies. Those graduating had completed programmes in Applied Writing, Architectural Technology, Civil Engineering, Construction and more. During the march, there was a kapa haka performance from Whangārei Girls' High School students, as well as a display of drumming by the Anuanua Performing Arts Troup.

Teens arrested

Five teenagers have been arrested after break-ins at two Whangārei service stations early on Tuesday. The first took place on Tarewa Rd at 6am, followed by another on Kiripaka Rd a short time later. Detective Sergeant Ryan Cooper, of the Whangārei CIB, said cash, cigarettes and vapes were taken, with the offenders fleeing in two cars. A police investigation led to a Pebble Beach Boulevard house where two people were taken into custody without incident and some property was recovered. Cooper said CCTV helped police identify another car, which was stopped nearby, resulting in the arrest of three more people. The five teenagers, aged 15 and 16, will appear in the Whangārei Youth Court.