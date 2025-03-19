Advertisement
Northland news in brief: Indian Consul General’s visit boosts trade ties

2 mins to read

Consul General Dr Madan Mohan Sethi, pictured centre right, visited Whangarei on December 5 with Consul and Head of Chancery Sanjeev Kumar (left), meeting with mayor Vince Cocurullo, Northland Indian Association chairman Ralph Correa and members of the Northland Chamber of Commerce.

Indian ties

The Northland Indian Association has encouraged stronger relationships between Te Tai Tokerau and India by hosting the Indian Consul General, Dr Madan Mohan Sethi, last week. In his second visit to Northland, Sethi met with Whangārei District Council and key businesses including Channel Infrastructure, Northport and Ngāwhā Innovation and Enterprise Park. The discussions focused on two-way trade, investment opportunities and business collaboration, and were timely given Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s visit to India this week.

Hub opening

Te Puāwaitanga - Bay of Islands Sports Hub in Waipapa, which includes five sports fields, will be officially opened in April. The development includes two sand-based turfs and three soil-based playing fields, ensuring athletes across multiple codes have access to premium playing surfaces. The sports hub, opposite the Waipapa retail area on SH10, features sealed parking for 144 vehicles, eight disabled parking bays, three bus bays, a toilet and changing block with associated water services, and connecting footpaths.

Graduates march

More than 130 graduates marched through Whangārei city centre on Friday to celebrate the end of their studies. Those graduating had completed programmes in Applied Writing, Architectural Technology, Civil Engineering, Construction and more. During the march, there was a kapa haka performance from Whangārei Girls' High School students, as well as a display of drumming by the Anuanua Performing Arts Troup.

Teens arrested

Five teenagers have been arrested after break-ins at two Whangārei service stations early on Tuesday. The first took place on Tarewa Rd at 6am, followed by another on Kiripaka Rd a short time later. Detective Sergeant Ryan Cooper, of the Whangārei CIB, said cash, cigarettes and vapes were taken, with the offenders fleeing in two cars. A police investigation led to a Pebble Beach Boulevard house where two people were taken into custody without incident and some property was recovered. Cooper said CCTV helped police identify another car, which was stopped nearby, resulting in the arrest of three more people. The five teenagers, aged 15 and 16, will appear in the Whangārei Youth Court.

