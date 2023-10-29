The risk of drought is high due to the arrival of El Nino, and Northland Regional Council is offering tips for farmers so they can be be prepared.

The risk of drought is high due to the arrival of El Nino, and Northland Regional Council is offering tips for farmers so they can be be prepared.

Northland Regional Council has warned the risk of drought is high due to the arrival of the El Nino weather pattern. They have offered up some tips for farmers to be prepared. They recommend using the community around you, including friends, family and neighbours. Rural Support Trust are able to support farming families during the stresses of drought. DairyNZ also has resources for managing farming through drought. This includes making sure a plan is in place, ensuring action is taken early, continuously reviewing the plan and asking for help when needed. Other tips include being mindful of pasture management and allowance, irrigation, summer nutrition, heat stress in stock and avoiding over-grazing and under-grazing. For access to drought resources for farmers, visit nrc.govt.nz.

Beads and beaches

Visitors to Northland beaches are being asked to leave beanbags and other polystyrene products at home because of the potential environmental harm they can cause. Last summer, thousands of polystyrene beads from a broken beanbag were discharged into the coastal marine area at Army Bay on Moturua Island, prompting a lengthy and expensive clean-up over several days. Northland regional councillor Marty Robinson said the council eventually managed to recover most of the beads, but a substantial amount found their way into rock crevasses or ended up among shoreline debris. In February, polystyrene from a broken-up pontoon was scattered at Moturoa Island. Robinson said polystyrene was not an environmentally friendly product and is time-consuming and expensive to clean up.

Motoring mishaps

Two minor crashes occurred overnight last Thursday, with one resulting in minor disruptions. A two-vehicle crash occurred at 5.45pm on Thursday night in Taipa that blocked both lanes of SH10. Ambulance did not attend the scene and there are no reports of injuries. A second single-vehicle crash occurred around 10.10pm on Thursday night in Te Hāpua. The driver was apparently uninjured, but police were unable to locate him. No one else was injured in the crash. It is believed alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Rips for ranchers

Surfing for farmers has returned for summer, with sessions at Ahipara on December 12 starting at 5pm. Bring togs and a towel, and the rest is supplied. The initiative aims to give farmers a healthy break from the daily pressures of farm life, with an emphasis on mental health. For more information, go to surfingforfarmers.com.