Northland news in brief

Flooding on Kaka Street, Morningside on Monday morning, after a night of heavy rain. Photo / Tania Whyte

TW180422NADWeather_0155.JPG Flooding on Kaka Street, Morningside, yesterday morning after a night of heavy rain. Photo / Tania Whyte

Heavy overnight rain caused problems for motorists returning from their Easter holidays on Monday, with long queues from Te Hana to the Brynderwyns and diversions in place on Russell Road near Punaruku. A severe weather warning for heavy rain was in place until midnight yesterday , and a severe thunderstorm watch was due to expire only at 10am today . MetService meteorologist William Nepe said two of Northland's weather stations. Kaeo and Glenbervie Forest, recorded more than 100ml of rain overnight on Sunday. The rain was expected to ease, with it expected to turn to showers today. Northland harbourmaster Jim Lyle said two boats had run aground, one on the rocks at Tutukaka and one on the beach at Opua.

Anzac flypasts

The Air Force Heritage Flight of New Zealand has announced the details of their planned Anzac Day Flypasts in Northland. The organisation said the region played a significant part in New Zealand's Military Aviation Heritage, including the facilities at RNZAF Station Waipapakauri, so the Air Force Heritage Flight is conducting a series of flypasts with Harvard ZK-ENB "NZ1076". At 9.55am on April 25 the flypast will go over Kaiwaka and continue north until 11.10am, when there is a planned refuel at Kerikeri. The flypast will depart south around 1.30pm, scheduled to be over Whangārei at 1.55pm. The organisation said they will be no lower than 1000 feet above the ground. To find out when they are scheduled to be overhead in your area check out the organisation's Facebook page.

Waipapa shed fire

Firefighters were called to a shed fire on Mangakaretu Road in Waipapa at about 10:30am on Sunday. The fire was well-involved when firefighters from Kerikeri Fire Station responded and extra trucks were called in to assist. Fire crews spent several hours at the scene. There were no reports of injuries.

Take care on beaches

Surf Life Saving New Zealand is asking the public to take extra care if they're visiting a beach without lifeguards on patrol. Many lifeguard patrols have ended and will be ending as soon as the weather starts to cool down. Surf Life Saving New Zealand CEO Paul Dalton has asked people to be aware of dangers at the beach, and if in doubt "stay out of the water". Call 111 if you get into any trouble and ask for the police, who can alert a Surf Lifesaving Search & Rescue Squad.