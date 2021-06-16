Northland news in brief

A manis accused of having an altercation with police where a gun was allegedly presented. Photo / File

A Dargaville man accused of having an altercation with police where a gun was allegedly presented has been released on bail. The 26-year-old, who has name suppression, appeared in Whangārei District Court this week on a number of charges after an airgun was allegedly pointed at officers when they arrested a man at a family harm incident in Dargaville on January 16. The man will reappear in the court on July 6.

Passenger in fleeing car faces trial

A woman who was allegedly in a car driven by a fleeing driver may be tried by a jury next month. Tama-Parei Parata is facing charges of using a firearm against law enforcement officers and driving in a dangerous manner. She was allegedly in a car with Jeffrey Cassidy behind the wheel on the night of September 2, 2020 when he led police on a pursuit along Kamo Rd, Riverside Dr, and central Whangārei where he fired multiple shots at police. He was sentenced to seven years in jail. Parata is on bail and a reserved jury trial is scheduled for July 12.

Gang members facing court

Two Black Power members netted in a police operation in Whangarei are due back in court in August. Hiko Komene, 24, and 32-year-old Israel Orani faced joint firearms charges related to a cut-down .22 calibre rifle and a bag containing 47 rounds of ammunition. Both men were charged separately with resisting arrest.

Sun may have caused crash

Sun strike may have contributed to a serious crash in Whangārei on Tuesday that saw firefighters free a critically injured person trapped inside a ute. Both the passenger and the driver were taken to Whangārei Hospital following the collision with a cattle truck and trailer on Harris Rd in Glenbervie around 4.15pm. Crash analyst Jeff Cramp, of the police Serious Crash Unit, said the driver had attempted to turn into a private driveway when their vehicle crossed the path of the oncoming truck around the time the sun was setting. Cramp encouraged people to take their time if they are suddenly hit by sun glare or avoid driving in conditions where visibility is poor.

Alleged stabber arrested

A Whangārei man was stabbed six times in the torso at a Morningside address on Tuesday. The 42-year-old, who was seriously hurt, was first taken to Whangārei Hospital in a stable condition before being airlifted to Auckland Hospital after the incident on Leith St around 6pm. Police arrested an 18-year-old man in relation to the stabbing.