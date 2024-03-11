ReSport’s sports equipment collection pataka was also supported on the day, pictured here by The Pines stalwarts Zane Woods and Damo Mahoney.





Golf tournament boosts ReSport

Whangārei-based charity ReSport has been given a boost to help it distribute new and gently-used sports equipment to players in need.The charitable trust benefited from a fundraising tournament at The Pines Golf Club on March 1. A total of 90 golfers from around Northland took part, with Whangārei sharp shooters Kevin Kruse, Phane Rielly and George Richardson winning the tournament.ReSport’s sports equipment collection pataka was also supported on the day, pictured here by The Pines stalwarts Zane Woods and Damo Mahoney.

Fatality following crash

A man has died following a crash between a Ute and a motorcycle on State Highway 15 in Poroti, Whangārei on Sunday afternoon. Emergency services were called to the crash on Mangakahia Rd at the intersection of Kokopu Rd around 3.20pm. Serious Crash Unit Detective Dave Brothers said that while further investigations into the cause of the incident were under way, the motorcyclist died at the scene. Brothers ask the public with any information on the crash to report it to the police at 105 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 0800555111.

Man stabbed in Kaikohe

A man suffered stab wounds during an altercation in Kaikohe on Sunday. Police were notified at 12.35pm that a person had been assaulted and needed an ambulance on Purdy Rd in Kaikohe. Hato Hone St John responded with an ambulance and rapid response unit, taking the patient to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition. Police located a person who is helping them with their inquiries.

Top gastropubs in Northland

Three Northland fine food pubs have been selected as some of the best in the country in the inaugural Top 50 New Zealand Gastropub Awards. Laid-back relaxed Whangārei pub Frings Bar and Eatery, one-stop shop for family fun Nauti Penguin in Russell and premier gastronomic destination The Crafty Local in Paihia have all been selected as finalists for the awards, run by Hospitality New Zealand and sponsored by Estrella Damm. The finalists were chosen by public votes, with a panel of judges to crown seven area winners and a supreme champion on April 10. Go to top50gastropubs.co.nz for more details.

Top bull bred in North

New Zealand’s number one bull in the dairy industry’s Ranking of Active Sires [RAS] has been bred by a Northland family. Glen Kaycee Sherlock JG, is a CRV Jersey bull bred by the Tucker family from Northland. He is New Zealand’s top bull across all breeds in the latest RAS. Sherlock and his sire Walker were bred through a joint venture between CRV and Jersey NZ called JerseyGenome, a programme designed to identify elite yearling heifers using genomic selection and customised matings.



