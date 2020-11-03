Northland news in brief: Youth questioned over KHS fire; and more librarians needed

Firefighters at the scene of a blaze at Kerikeri High School on October 14 which destroyed a toilet block and damaged three classrooms. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Youth questioned over fire

One young person has been referred to police Youth Aid as a result of a fire that destroyed a toilet block and damaged three classrooms at Kerikeri High School on October 14. Police would not specify the age or gender in case that identified the young person involved. The investigation is continuing, with police expecting to interview at least one more suspect. The entire school, which has a roll of about 1500, was forced to close the following day with only Year 11-13 students returning the day after that. The school timetable has been rejigged until repairs are complete.

FNDC seeking two librarians

The Far North District Council is looking for two more librarians, specialising in Māori and digital library services and programmes, using some of the $60 million included in this year's Government Budget aimed at protecting library services and jobs. Both positions will be full time but on fixed-term contracts until July 2022.

Springbank fireworks display

Springbank School is hosting its 10th annual Fireworks Extravaganza at the school grounds on Waimate North Rd, near Kerikeri, this Saturday. Gates open at 6pm with fireworks from 9pm; entry is $10 per person and free for children under 5. As well as a professional pyrotechnic display, a range of food will be available including steak sandwiches, spit roast, vege nachos and home baking. As in previous years, visitors will exchange regular dollars for ''Springbucks'' to spend on food and drinks.

Record collectors fair this weekend

Northland vinyl lovers can search for classics or pick up something new at the Whangārei Record Collectors Fair this weekend. The fair is on at, 116 Bank St on November 7, from 10am to 4pm. For more information email indigorecords@hotmail.com.

Special Beethoven concert

Famed German composer Ludwig van Beethoven was born on December 17, 1770 and to celebrate what would be his 250th birthday, Northland Sinfonia are putting together a concert playing Beethoven pieces.

Classical music lovers can celebrate 250 years of Beethoven at Forum North, Whangārei, from 3pm on December 6.

The soloist will be Atsuko Fukuoka and the conductor Naotake Fukuoka. Beethoven pieces being performed include Fideli Overture, Symphony No 5 and Piano Concerto No 5 "Emperor''.

For more information see www.northlandsinfonia.co.nz.

Helen Reddy biopic at Te Ahu

Kaitaia Business and Professional Women will host a premiere screening of the film I am Woman, the story of Helen Reddy, at Kaitaia's Te Ahu cinema tomorrow, starting at 5.30pm. For tickets ($20, which include a snack bag), email bpwkaitaia1987@gmail.com. Proceeds will go to the club's Sharon Rider Memorial and Second Chance scholarships.