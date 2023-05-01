The return of the Whangārei Record Fair is music to vinyl lovers' ears.

Record fair back

Northland vinyl fans can add to their collections at the next Whangārei Record Fair next week. Organised by Indigo Records, with support from Creative Northland, the fair will be held at 116 Bank St on May 13, from 10am to 4pm. DJs from Radio Beagle will also be spinning discs on live sets during the day.

Firefighters amazed no one hurt in crash

Firefighters feared a driver may have fallen into a river or was trapped under a 4WD after the vehicle crashed through steel barriers on Allen Bell Drive Bridge in Kaitāia in the early hours of Sunday morning. Kaitāia deputy chief fire officer Ross Beddows said the 4WD demolished a third of the bridge’s barrier as it crashed through to the river bank. Firefighters searched the area but the occupants had fled.

Civic Honour Award nominations open

Whangarei District Council is calling for people to nominate outstanding locals for its prestigious Civic Honour Awards. Council is looking for people who bring others together, do amazing voluntary work, and make the district an awesome place to live. Recipients will be recognised and celebrated in a community ceremony and in council publications. For more information visit: www.wdc.govt.nz/CivicHonours

Pink Breakfast call

Celebrity foodie Ganesh Raj is asking Northlanders to show their support for Kiwis affected by breast cancer this May by hosting a Pink Ribbon Breakfast, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s largest annual fundraiser. The co-host of TVNZ’s Eat Well for Less and self-proclaimed “Flavour Ninja” has created a mouth-watering new recipe for Pink Ribbon Breakfast - Raspberry Ricotta Pancakes with Raspberry Compote – to show his support for the cause and entice more hosts to sign up. Breast cancer is the most common cancer for Kiwi women, with around 160 diagnoses in Northland every year. The proceeds raised from Pink Ribbon Breakfasts go towards supporting patients, ground-breaking research, and education campaigns to promote the importance of early detection. People can register at pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz

Trail needs support

Te Araroa Northland Trust is seeking trustees to join a small, high-energy team devoted to being kaitiaki (guardians) and champions of the long pathway of New Zealand. Valued skills include basic building or landscaping, and financial or fundraising experience for charitable organisations. Those based near Kerikeri, Puketī Forest, Mangamuka, Ōmāhuta, Kaitāia, Ahipara, and Herekino may benefit from proximity, but all are welcome to help facilitate an outstanding experience for walkers. To learn more, contact William Fuller on 0277147845 or lake2c@xtra.co.nz.



