Whangārei’s Brackhan Wyatt, 28, claimed the top spot at the Whangārei heat for the NZ Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge last Saturday. The competition, held in partnership with BCITO, tested skills under pressure by getting apprentices to build a planter box, which will be donated to the local community. Wyatt, who is an apprentice with Rhino Build, will now represent Whangārei at the national final in Hamilton in June. Second place in the Whangārei heat was taken by Noah Hyde, 19, while Owen Broughton, 19, came in third.

Breakfast hosts sought

TV personality, author and documentary producer Jude Dobson is inviting Northlanders to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast next month to support Kiwis affected by breast cancer. Dobson, a Breast Cancer Foundation NZ Ambassador, says she became aware of breast cancer after finding a lump, which turned out to be benign. She has also watched a close relative go through chemo and a double mastectomy, which brought the issue closer to home. Each May, thousands of New Zealanders host Pink Ribbon Breakfast events to raise funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. The charity is hoping to top last year’s total of more than 200 get-togethers across Northland, where around 170 women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually. Pink Ribbon Breakfast Day is May 22, but events can be held any time in May or June. Once registered, people will be sent a free host kit with ideas and resources to get them started. For more information, visit www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz