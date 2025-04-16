Advertisement
Northland news in brief: Whangārei apprentice wins builders challenge, heads to national final

Whangārei’s Brackhan Wyatt, 28, claimed the top spot at the Whangārei heat for the NZ Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge on April 12. Photo / Supplied

Whangārei’s Brackhan Wyatt, 28, claimed the top spot at the Whangārei heat for the NZ Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge last Saturday. The competition, held in partnership with BCITO, tested skills under pressure by getting apprentices to build a planter box, which will be donated to the local community. Wyatt, who is an apprentice with Rhino Build, will now represent Whangārei at the national final in Hamilton in June. Second place in the Whangārei heat was taken by Noah Hyde, 19, while Owen Broughton, 19, came in third.

No papers on Good Friday

There will be no Northern Advocate or NZ Herald papers tomorrow because of Good Friday. Stay up-to-date with the latest news at nzherald.co.nz

Breakfast hosts sought

TV personality, author and documentary producer Jude Dobson is inviting Northlanders to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast next month to support Kiwis affected by breast cancer. Dobson, a Breast Cancer Foundation NZ Ambassador, says she became aware of breast cancer after finding a lump, which turned out to be benign. She has also watched a close relative go through chemo and a double mastectomy, which brought the issue closer to home. Each May, thousands of New Zealanders host Pink Ribbon Breakfast events to raise funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. The charity is hoping to top last year’s total of more than 200 get-togethers across Northland, where around 170 women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually. Pink Ribbon Breakfast Day is May 22, but events can be held any time in May or June. Once registered, people will be sent a free host kit with ideas and resources to get them started. For more information, visit www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz

Aggravated robbery

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a Kaikohe convenience store on Broadway on Wednesday morning. A group of offenders reportedly entered the store, one allegedly holding a knife. No one was hurt but some items were taken.

Native tree champions wanted

Nominations are open for the inaugural Growing Native Forests Champions Awards, celebrating the people and groups leading native growing efforts. Nominations close May 9. The winners will be announced at Fieldays in June. Visit MPI’s website for more details.

Rubbish collection paused

There will be no kerbside rubbish collections in Whangārei on Good Friday, April 18, with the usual Friday collections taking place on Saturday instead. Northland Waste Whangārei said normal kerbside rubbish collections will resume on Monday, despite the Easter weekend.

Boost for wool industry

The Government’s recent announcement to change procurement rules to support the sheep and wool industry will create more jobs and boost economic growth in the region, Northland MP Grant McCallum says. From July 1, government agencies will be directed to use woollen fibre products in the construction and refurbishment of government buildings, where practical and appropriate. McCallum said it is important to support New Zealand’s wool industry, as it has contributed $549m to the economy in the financial year ending 2024. The announcement would also provide certainty for those in the shearing industry and create more job opportunities, McCallum says.

