Give your feedback on how to safely cycle and walk between Dargaville's residential area and town centre.

The Kaipara District Council is seeking feedback about proposed connectivity improvements for Dargaville. KDC is devising ways to make it easier and safer for people to cycle and walk between Dargaville’s residential area and town centre with the Kaipara Cycle Network Connections project. Two proposed designs provide dedicated routes for active modes of transport, reducing emissions locally and making it easier for residents and visitors to walk, scoot, and cycle where they want to go. That’s right, unicycling to school, work or to see friends and whānau could be on the cards soon. Drop-in sessions are organised for next week. The first session is between 5pm and 7pm on July 25 at the Kaipara Community Centre on 38 Hokianga Rd in Dargaville. The second is between 12pm and 2pm on July 27 at the same venue. More information can be found at www.kaipara.govt.nz.

Bronze for butchers

Miller’s Meats: Bream Bay Butchers in Ruakākā scooped a bronze medal for their Miller’s Made shoulder bacon at the 100% NZ Bacon and Ham Awards. Judging took place over three days, with a team of butchers and culinary experts inspecting and sampling the country’s finest bacon and ham products. A Hawke’s Bay producer scored double gold and took out the overall supreme award for both the bacon and ham categories. Wild Game in Hastings impressed the judges with their middle eye/loin bacon and boneless ham entries.

Single-vehicle crash

No one was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Whangārei on Tuesday evening. Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Josh Pennefather said a call was received at 7.20pm and two fire trucks from Whangārei were sent to Morningside Rd. The road was not blocked.

Cyclone support grant deadline extended

Marae, iwi, and other community groups now have more time to apply for financial help from the Civil Defence Cyclone Gabrielle Welfare Support Grant. Created to reimburse organisations for costs incurred while caring for people affected during the national state of emergency in February, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has extended the application deadline to August 31. The additional time ensures groups that used their own resources to help communities during that period do not miss out. To apply for a grant or to find out if your organisation is eligible, visit civildefence.govt.nz. Businesses, farms, and orchards impacted by significant weather events are also getting financial help from a new government business support package. It will be available to communities around the North Island, including Northland. The package includes a loan guarantee scheme across all sectors, allowing lenders to provide loans with reduced interest rates to affected businesses, while the North Island Weather Events Primary Producer Finance Scheme provides concessionary loans and equity finance to the primary sector.

Boost for cat rescue group

Coast to Coast Cat Rescue has received a $10,000 boost from Te Hiku Community Board to help efforts to minimise uncontrolled cat populations by educating the public about de-sexing, vaccination, and microchipping. The charity, which is run by volunteers, also provides shelter for unwanted cats and kittens while Coast to Coast Cat Rescue rehomes them. Three other community groups were granted funding at the community board’s meeting on July 4. They were: $5000 to Te Runanga o Te Rarawa on behalf of Te Oneroa a Tōhe Beach Board towards a three-day conference on the future management for restoring the Mauri to Te Oneroa a Tōhe and $3000 to Far North Torpedo Competition for equipment hire. Another $2165 has been given to Peria School for equipment hire to support their 150–year anniversary.