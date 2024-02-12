Watering the garden is off the menu for Dargaville and Baylys Beach residents.

Water restrictions are in place for Dargaville and Baylys Beach residents on supplied water networks. However, Kaipara District Council has asked everyone to use water wisely. The restrictions prohibit the use of sprinklers or irrigation systems to water gardens and lawns. Using trigger nozzle or hand-held open hoses and water blasters to wash vehicles, windows, buildings and paved areas is also banned. People cannot use mains supply to fill swimming pools.

Songbird Sparrow heading home

Whangārei opera singer Sophie Sparrow, who has been gracing stages in Britain, is bringing her concert back to her hometown. She will join other Kiwi and Australian singers usually based in London to perform at the Whangārei Anglican Church on Sunday February 25 at 3pm. Tickets can be purchased on the Eventfinda website.

Fatal logging crash

A person died in a logging truck crash in Northland yesterday. The truck reportedly crashed into a bank on Mangakahia Rd/State Highway 15 in Tītoki about midday. The highway was closed for the remainder of the afternoon while the police Serious Crash Unit investigated.

Treaty signing commemorated

Hapū from around the Far North gathered by the Hokianga Harbour yesterday to mark the second, and biggest, signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. More than 60 chiefs signed Te Tiriti at Mangungu Mission Station on February 12, 1840, many more than the 43 who put their tohu [sign] to parchment six days earlier at Waitangi. About 400 people were expected at this year’s commemorations instead of the usual 300.

Reserve toilets closed

Toilets at Glinks Gully recreation reserve are closed. Glinks Gully and Kelly’s Bay recreation reserves are not currently operated as Kaipara District Council campgrounds, but freedom campers can use these spaces on a first-come, first-served basis over summer. No kitchen or laundry facilities, hot water, or powered sites are available. Freedom camping in non-self-contained vehicles is prohibited in Kaipara.

Northland Inc discovery session

Northland Inc’s growth advisers will be at the Mahinga Innovation Centre in Kaikohe next Monday to meet business owners and discuss their needs and what tools are available to support them. To book a a free discovery session with them email growth@northlandnz.com.

New books for sick kids

After witnessing first-hand how helpful it was for children in the Whangārei Hospital emergency department to be distracted with books, Tai Tokerau Literacy Association President Scotty Delemare delivered a box of 30 new books to help keep children occupied during their stay and then take home as a gift.



