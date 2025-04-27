The new signs at Kawakawa's famous Hundertwasser toilets. Photo / FNDC

Far North District Council has added unconventional warning signs to Kawakawa’s famous and equally unconventional Hundertwasser toilets. New footpath signs near the building’s entrance warn of an uneven cobbled surface underfoot in an effort to help prevent trips and falls. The tiled surface is uneven by design but can also pose a safety hazard to the unwary.

Larger stake

Northland Regional Council has been given the green light to take over Marsden Maritime Holdings, giving it a much larger holding of the strategic asset Northport. Under the proposal, the council will hold a 43% stake in a new company holding the assets of both Marsden Maritime Holdings and Northport. Port of Tauranga will hold 50% and Tupu Tonu (Ngāpuhi Investment Fund) will hold 7%. The council and Port of Tauranga will have equal voting rights. Northport is owned 50/50 by Port of Tauranga and Marsden Maritime Holdings - an NZX-listed company the council part-owns. The council intends to borrow from the NZ Local Government Funding Agency and sell some non-strategic assets to pay the $40.8 million needed to seal the deal.

Roading menu

A free business breakfast for automotive, roading, and related industries is being held by the Motor Industry Training Organisation next month in Northland. Industries represented at the event include light and heavy automotive, collision repair, commercial road transport, drilling, mining, and quarrying. MITO members will also be there to discuss new training opportunities. The event will take place on May 7 at Cobham Oval, Whangārei, from 8am. Go to mito.nz/RSVP to RSVP.