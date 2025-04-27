Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland news in brief: Warning signs to Kawakawa’s Hundertwasser toilets

nzme
3 mins to read

The new signs at Kawakawa's famous Hundertwasser toilets. Photo / FNDC

The new signs at Kawakawa's famous Hundertwasser toilets. Photo / FNDC

Far North District Council has added unconventional warning signs to Kawakawa’s famous and equally unconventional Hundertwasser toilets. New footpath signs near the building’s entrance warn of an uneven cobbled surface underfoot in an effort to help prevent trips and falls. The tiled surface is uneven by design but can also pose a safety hazard to the unwary.

Larger stake

Northland Regional Council has been given the green light to take over Marsden Maritime Holdings, giving it a much larger holding of the strategic asset Northport. Under the proposal, the council will hold a 43% stake in a new company holding the assets of both Marsden Maritime Holdings and Northport. Port of Tauranga will hold 50% and Tupu Tonu (Ngāpuhi Investment Fund) will hold 7%. The council and Port of Tauranga will have equal voting rights. Northport is owned 50/50 by Port of Tauranga and Marsden Maritime Holdings - an NZX-listed company the council part-owns. The council intends to borrow from the NZ Local Government Funding Agency and sell some non-strategic assets to pay the $40.8 million needed to seal the deal.

Roading menu

A free business breakfast for automotive, roading, and related industries is being held by the Motor Industry Training Organisation next month in Northland. Industries represented at the event include light and heavy automotive, collision repair, commercial road transport, drilling, mining, and quarrying. MITO members will also be there to discuss new training opportunities. The event will take place on May 7 at Cobham Oval, Whangārei, from 8am. Go to mito.nz/RSVP to RSVP.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Pipe works

Whangārei District Council is putting in a new stormwater pipe and water-main between Mair Street and Rurumoki St over the coming months. Council says the work will help to prevent flooding in the area, and renew the water-main installed in 1939. Temporary traffic management will be in place on Mair St, Hatea Drive and Rurumoki St at various stages of construction.

In the camp

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Northland Kauri players Tara Turner and Krystal Murray have been named in the Black Ferns’ first training camp for 2025. They are among 49 people nationwide invited to the camp in Wellington, starting yesterday, in the lead up to the Pacific Four Series (PAC4). Portia Woodman-Wickliffe has ended her international retirement and headlines the training team. The PAC4 squad will be announced on May 1.

Upgrade begins

From today, the Whangārei Aquatic Centre will close the wave pool, hydrotherapy pool, spa, tots pool, and barbecue area for about two months as work to upgrade the facilities gets under way.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate