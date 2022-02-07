From today vaccine passes will be needed to enter Far North libraries and the Museum @ Te Ahu (above) for anybody aged over 12 years and 3 months.

From today vaccine passes will be needed to enter Far North libraries and the Museum @ Te Ahu, above, for anybody aged over 12 years and 3 months. Adults and children aged over 12 years and three months will need to show a My Vaccine Pass when visiting Council libraries and the Museum @ Te Ahu from today. Council management is introducing the new requirement at public venues where people tend to spend significant amounts of time in response to the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19. It is not requiring people to show a My Vaccine Pass when accessing customer service centres or i-SITE visitor information centres. People will also need to show a My Vaccine Pass when attending in-person council, committee and community board meetings. These are currently being held online and no date has been set for when in-person meetings will resume. Vaccine passes are already required for entry to Far North pools.

Prisoner still on the run

A dangerous prisoner granted compassionate bail to attend a tangi but failed to return to prison remains on the run. Police have said there are no further updates as to the whereabouts of Michael Tautari after the 24-year-old went on the run after a crash in Northland late Saturday. Tautari was granted compassionate bail to attend a tangi in Kawakawa, but failed to return to Northland Region Corrections Facility on Saturday afternoon. He crashed into a fence along State Highway 1 in Oakleigh, south of Whangārei, about 7pm on Saturday, before stealing another vehicle and heading north to the suburb of Raumanga. Police ask anyone with information to phone 105.

Maori-centred approach to learning

NorthTec's Māori Enterprise is changing the way students learn with a manaakitanga approach to learning, and its focus is not on individual gain, but a difference in philosophy. Tāniora Maxwell, a graduate of the Graduate Diploma in Māori Enterprise, said she liked it was Māori-centered, by a Māori person, talking about Māori philosophies and working together as a whānau for everyone to move forward. The papers, focused on areas such as Kaitiakitanga (guardianship), Governance in Aotearoa, Mātauranga Māori (traditional Māori knowledge), and Māori Enterprise, are aimed at tangata whenua who are or want to be in business, as well as aspiring and current business owners who are interested in Māori enterprise and aren't of Māori descent.

One new officer for North

Northland will get one new police officer from the latest wing to graduate. Eighty new constables of Wing 350 were attested at the Police College in Porirua at their graduation ceremony held last week. Police Minister Poto Williams, Wing Patron Dr Yvonne Crichton-Hill, and Commissioner Andrew Coster attended the graduation ceremony, which was also livestreamed to family and friends. The wing members will be deployed to every Police district in New Zealand, with one coming to Northland.

Apply now for scholarships

Time is running out to apply for eight $3000 scholarships being offered to provide a springboard for future environmental leaders and champions. Nominations for Northland Regional Council's 'Tū i te ora Scholarship' opened in December last year and will run until March 2. The annual scholarships recognise, encourage and support students to undertake study, research or training that relates to council's environmental and regulatory functions, whilst contributing to council's vision 'Our Northland - together we thrive'. Full eligibility criteria and application form are available from scholarships.nrc.govt.nz