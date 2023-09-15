Tsunami sirens will be tested. Photo / NZME

Northland’s six-monthly tsunami siren test will take place at the start of daylight saving on September 24. The sirens will sound twice: firstly at 10am for 10 minutes and then again at 10.30am for 30 seconds, and will be monitored for any faults. Indoor sirens will be tested at the same time as the outdoor network. Test alerts will also be sent to users of the Red Cross Hazard app, which can be downloaded for free.

Use of force justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) oversaw a police investigation into a complaint alleging that an officer assaulted a woman in custody as she was being led into the Kaitāia Police Station in August 2020. The woman had earlier been arrested in the Kaitāia township and as she was being escorted into the police station, she alleged she was punched in the face by an officer. The officer claimed the woman kicked him in the groin as he was leading her into the station and in reaction he pushed her away, unintentionally hitting her in the lip. The police investigation found the officer’s use of force was justified and agreed the contact with the woman’s lip was unintentional. The IPCA agreed with the police outcome and findings.

Complaint investigated

The IPCA oversaw a police investigation into a complaint that alleged police had used excessive force when arresting a man and woman in Ahipara in April 2022. Police went to the couple’s address and arrested the woman for an assault earlier that day. The woman alleged that her face was pushed into the concrete and she was punched in the head as she was being restrained. On seeing this the woman’s partner tried to intervene and he was placed in a headlock and also arrested. In relation to the woman’s arrest, the police investigation could not substantiate her claims of having her face pushed into the ground, or that she was punched. In relation to her partner’s arrest, the investigation found the use of force was justified but the neck restraint was not an approved technique and should not have been used. Police took remedial action to address this issue. The IPCA agreed with the police outcome and findings.

Business burgled

Police are making enquiries into a report of a burglary at a Ruakākā business on Thursday night. Police were called to the commercial property on Marsden Point Rd at 11.21pm after a man was seen breaking in. A police spokesperson said at this stage, it is unclear what has been taken. Anyone with information can contact police on 105 and quote job number P056033572. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Kāeo blaze battled

Far North firefighters spent more than two hours battling a blaze on Otangaroa Rd, north of Kāeo, on Thursday night. Volunteer brigades from Mangōnui, Cavalli, and Kāeo were called to the vegetation fire at 5.45pm. At 6.30pm the fire was the 70m by 30m in size but by 8.30pm had been extinguished. Fire and Emergency NZ was unable to say what caused the fire to start.

Fire treated as arson

A late night bush fire in Mahuta Gap Rd, south of Dargaville, is being treated as arson. Volunteer firefighters from Dargaville and Te Kopuru were turned out at 8.54pm. Te Kopuru fire chief Barbara Searle said the fire was roughly the size of a hectare and access was made difficult by the remote rural road. Firefighters worked in the dark to pump water from the creek to extinguish the blaze around three hours later. The area was monitored overnight. Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 105 and quote job number P056032495, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.