Air NZ flight data

The latest aviation report shows Northland airports are middle-of-the-road for flight cancellations. The Aviation On-Time Performance report for July shows 4.8% of Air New Zealand flights between Whangārei and Auckland were cancelled, and 8.8% of Air NZ flights between Kerikeri and Auckland. The best-performing area was Whakatāne, with zero cancellations and the worst was Tākaka, with 21% cancelled.

BOI festival

The Bay of Islands Big Weekend Festival promises a Labour Weekend packed with live music, family fun, local flavours, and plenty of atmosphere. Set under a spacious marquee in Paihia, the four-session festival on October 25 and 26 includes kids entertainment, Kiwi entertainers Anika Moa, Jeremy Redmore, Chris Sanders, Sonar Flare and Hello Sailor, along with loads of food and tasting stations. Tickets and more information at www.Eventfinda.co.nz

Pink support

Whangārei is set to turn pink this October, sending a message of support and hope during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Town Basin, Victoria Canopy Bridge, Laurie Hall Park Tree, and Whangārei Airport are joining more than 90 sites around the country lighting up in pink as part of the Global Illuminations campaign. This display is a reminder that early detection is the best way to save lives from breast cancer. It also highlights the charity’s annual Pink Ribbon Street Appeal on October 17 and 18 collecting money for breast cancer research, education campaigns and patient support programmes. To volunteer, or for more information on Breast Cancer Awareness Month, visit breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/bcam

SH1 crash

Three people were taken to hospital with minor to moderate injuries on Mondayafter a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1, Mata, south of Whangārei. Police were called about 4.40pm and the road was closed in both directions while the scene was cleared. The road reopened at 6.30pm.