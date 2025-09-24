Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland news in brief: Tsunami siren test marks daylight saving

nzme
3 mins to read

Northland’s tsunami siren network will be tested this weekend.

Northland’s tsunami siren network will be tested this weekend.

Northland’s six-monthly outdoor tsunami siren test is 10am on September 28, marking the start of daylight saving. The recently upgraded network of more than 90 outdoor sirens is tested twice a year. During the test, sirens will sound for about two minutes, followed by a voice message. To hear

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save