Kerikeri musician Troy Kingi explores Urupukapuka Island in a scene from Monday night's episode of Our Other Islands. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Multi-award-winning Kerikeri musician Troy Kingi and the Bay of Islands feature in a documentary screening on Whakaata Māori (Māori TV) from 7.30pm on Monday, September 26. The six-part series, called Our Other Islands, follows Kingi as he explores some of the most interesting but lesser known islands of Aotearoa. The upcoming episode sees him visit Urupukapuka and other islands in the Bay of Islands to learn about an ambitious wildlife restoration project; previous episodes have followed him to Rakiura (Stewart Island), Aotea (Great Barrier Island) and Matakana Island.

Daylight saving begins

Daylight saving kicks in at 2am on Sunday, September 25. The clocks go forward one hour. This coincides with the biannual tsunami siren testing. The sirens will go off on Sunday at 10am for 10 minutes and again at 10.30am for 30 seconds.

Don't vote for me: Candidate

A man who put his name up to stand in Kaipara's local body elections is asking people not to vote for him as he wanted to withdraw from the race due to personal commitments.

Jay Tane is on voting forms as a candidate in the Kaipara District Council's (KDC) Wairoa General Ward, but he is not campaigning and has urged people not to vote for him. He apologised for any issues this may cause.

Under the Local Electoral Act 2001, a candidate cannot withdraw their nomination after the close of nominations. If a candidate does not wish to proceed with election, they can simply cease to campaign and not promote themselves in the public arena. Because a candidate cannot withdraw, their name will still appear on all the voting material, so electors will still be able to vote for this person.

Such a candidate could in fact still be elected, so basically nothing changes and voting continues for all the candidates who were nominated at the time nominations closed. The STV voting system used by the KDC is unaffected by any candidates not campaigning.

Push to rename Devonshire Park

The Tamaterau community and representatives of the local hapū have requested to rename the recreation reserve which has been known as Devonshire Park since 1980. It was named in recognition of Charlie Devonshire, a local teacher who played a role in ecologically restoring the reserve. The community has asked to change the name to Te Whenua Tāpui o Tamaterau, which translates to Tamaterau Reserve. They feel the reference of Devonshire in the current name does not reflect the long history of the area, as it highlights only one person's contribution over a short period of time. The new Whangārei District Council will consider this after the election. The public is invited to send their feedback by 4pm, Tuesday October 18. Visit wdc.govt.nz for more info.

Former minister welcomes project U-turn

Former Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones has welcomed a Far North District Council U-turn on support for a controversial Rangitane maritime development. The project, funded by $2.4 million from the Government's Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund and $1.2m from the council, includes an upgraded jetty and boat ramp and a reclamation for carparking. "The decision is satisfying... It's an opportunity for the new council to carry the kaupapa forward, with support from MBIE (Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment), and maintain momentum," he said. "This project represents a boost to our infrastructure. Crown money is sorely needed in the Far North and councillors must cease pandering to minority gripes." Jones, who announced Government funding for the project in 2020, said access to the coast was a public right.

Gardens to host fair

A plant fair and craft sale is being hosted by Ngunguru Mahinga Kai community gardens this weekend. Vege seedlings and fruit as well as arts and crafts will be on sale at the coastal town today, from 10am until 1pm. 2 Waiotoi Road, Ngunguru, contact Ngungurugardens@proton.me for more details.

New principal for Mangakahia Area School

Mangakahia Area School has appointed a new principal, Maria Dunn, who will take up the permanent role from Monday, October 17 - the start of Term 4.

Dunn is currently deputy principal at Kamo High School and Mangakahia Area School Commissioner Vivien Knowles said she brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role and is committed to the journey of this kura.

Dunn and husband Lindsay intend to move to Titoki shortly and there will there will be a big powhiri to welcome them to the community on October 17.

"The community is very positive about Maria's appointment and a new era coming," Knowles said.