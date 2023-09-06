The Dargaville racecourse. Photo / Kaipara District Council

The Trifecta Development Area planned on the outskirts of Dargaville moved to the next phase after the Kaipara District Council accepted the recommendations of the Hearings Panel on August 30. The Private Plan Change proposes to rezone the former Dargaville Racecourse site from its current rural zoning to a mixture of residential, light industrial, neighbourhood centre and open space zoning. Council will shortly publicly notify the decision and submitters will have an opportunity to lodge appeals to the Environment Court. The full report from the Hearings Panel is available on the council’s website.

Butchers make national team

Two Northlanders are among the six people named as part of New Zealand’s national butchery team to compete at the World Butchers’ Challenge in Paris in 2025. Dan Klink of Mangawhai Meat Shop and Luka Young from Pak’nSave Kaitāia will represent the Hellers Sharp Blacks. The pair were part of the national team who won the bronze medal at the World Butchers’ Challenge last year in the United States. Each national team of six members will have three hours and 30 minutes to artistically craft a themed display of value-added cuts, using a side of beef, a side of pork, a whole lamb, and five chickens.

Threatening to kill charges added

Kelly Dodd, of Ōtangarei, has had new charges laid against him as he was about to be sentenced for driving while suspended and operating a vehicle causing sustained loss of traction. Dodd has been accused of threatening to kill four people and a family dog in Kaikohe on August 30, and driving in a dangerous manner on August 11. He was remanded in custody and will reappear in Kaikohe District Court on September 26.

Meet the candidates tonight

Far North voters can hear from the Northland and Te Tai Tōkerau election candidates at an event in Kaitāia tonight. The Kaitāia Business Association, in conjunction with Business and Professional Women Kaitāia, have organised the event, at the Kaitāia RSA from 5pm tonight, and expect most of the candidates announced so far in both electorates to attend. This is a chance to get to know the aspiring leaders, understand their visions, and most importantly, ask them the questions that matter to you and our community.

Royal honours

Five worthy Northlanders will be invested with their royal honours in Auckland this week. They were all honoured in the King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours list in June, the first for the new King Charles III. Malcolm Nicolson, of Kawakawa, was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for services to local government and the community, Venus Cherrington, of Kaikohe, received a Queens Service Medal (QSM) for services to health and the community, and Cheryl Smith, of Kaikohe, was made an MZNM for services to rugby. Richard Dunkerton , of Whangārei, received a QSM for services to swimming and Ralph Correa, of Whangārei, received a QSM for services to the Indian community.