Whangārei’s popular Touch a Truck event returns at Hurupaki School on Sunday after a Covid-enforced break.

Touch a Truck on again

The popular Touch a Truck event is back in Whangārei this Sunday at Hurupaki School. It will be from 10am until 2pm. The event, which is a huge hit with kids, is hosted by the Kamo and Ngunguru Volunteer Fire Brigades. There will be police cars, fire trucks, big rigs, ambulances and so much more. Food and drinks available.

Last year’s Touch a Truck was cancelled cue to the Covid Omicron outbreak.

Home invasion investigated

Police are continuing to investigate a home invasion in Kamo which led to a person being hospitalised. On December 7, police were called to a home on Three Mile Bush Rd after people reportedly entered the address. One person had been assaulted and was taken to hospital. Police have said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have yet been made. Anyone with information can contact police via 105, and quote job number P052852920, or phone Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Power cut to homes

Power was cut to some homes in Ōtangarei early on Tuesday morning after a vehicle ploughed into a power pole. Police were called to the intersection of William Jones Dr and McKinnon Cr around 2am. The power pole was damaged and crews worked overnight to restore power to homes in the area. Police said no-one was reported as injured in the crash, the circumstances of which remain under investigation.

New carparks completed

An almost $500,000 project to upgrade three carparks in a Doubtless Bay summer hotspot has been completed. The work included sealing a gravel parking area and installing concrete kerbing to prevent vehicles parking on the grass verge at the Cable Bay beachfront opposite the dairy; enlarging and resealing the northern Cable Bay carpark, opposite Stratford Drive, providing a large area suitable for campervans; and sealing and marking the carpark outside the Cable Bay public toilets. The $476,000 project was co-funded by the Far North District Council and the Government’s Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

Park upgrade back on track

A $750,000 upgrade to Memorial Park in Kaikohe is back on track after supply chain disruptions halted work at the end of last year. The new playground will include a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round, in-ground trampolines, slides, a sand play area, swings, and an ‘eagles’ lair’ rope-climbing tower. The slides, swings and a samba drum were installed at the end of last year. The eagles’ lair will be installed from February 1 to 3 and will require the closure of one corner of the playground. Also part of the revamp are new entrances, upgraded footpaths, a learn-to-ride and balance bike track, a toilet block and a loop track linking all areas. Next week, park seating and picnic tables will be installed, with a crane to be used to shift existing concrete picnic tables. Barbecues will also be installed, but will not be ready for use until power is connected in early March. The playground will close from February 13 to 24 while a rubber safety surface is poured and allowed to cure.