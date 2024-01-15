Northland news in brief: Tinopai Wharf closed; out-of-control burn-off sparks fire call

The wharf at Tinopai on the Kaipara Harbour. Photo / NZME

Tinopai Wharf is closed in the interest of public safety after a structural assessment found major deterioration had occurred over the last 12 months. Problems include worm damage, corroded fixtures, split bearers and decking damage, as well as decaying and damaged piles. Kaipara District Council is asking the public to not shift or remove the fencing and to remember it is off-limits. Repairs will require major funding, so it may take some time to re-open.

Firefighters control burn-off

A burn-off in Glenbervie on Sunday afternoon was handled by firefighters to ensure it did not get out of control. Whangārei senior station officer Craig Dudley said felled trees were piled into numerous fire piles, and some of those piles were a bit too close to the neighbouring bush, where leaves were starting to brown in the heat. Six fire trucks were called to the job after people noticed smoke. The firefighters put out the fire piles close to the bush and dampened down the bush to prevent any problems, while letting the other fire piles burn, Dudley said. He encouraged anyone wanting to light a fire to check conditions and rules at Fire and Emergency’s Check It’s Alright website, where they can register their details.

Fishing comp a success

Organisers of the annual Tinopai fishing competition are overwhelmed by the level of local community support after more than $20,000 was raised for Tinopai School over the weekend. In total, 361 people aboard 125 vessels took part in the snapper fishing contest. Tinopai School Board chairwoman Erana Fenton hopes the figure will rise when the final count is done, but says regardless, the money will go a long way to helping students learn more in the outdoors.

Funds for foodbanks

Kaikohe Foodbank and Fresh Start 20/20 Family Services and Foodbank in Kaitāia have received a $21,000 funding boost between them. The money is from the Z Energy Good in the Hood campaign, which aims to support the most in-need communities across the Z station network. Both organisations say their services are experiencing a high demand.

Board recommends new lease

The Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board has recommended Hokianga Bowling Club be given a new 15-year ground lease over the Rāwene Recreation Reserve it has occupied for many years. The board’s recommendation followed a four-week public consultation last year. Under the Reserves Act, the council must notify the public of any proposal to lease a recreation reserve and seek feedback before it makes a decision. Of the eight submissions received, all were in favour of granting the lease to the club.