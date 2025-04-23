Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland news in brief: Tim Robinson elected new chair of NorthChamber

nzme
3 mins to read

Northland business organisation NorthChamber has elected Tim Robinson as its new chairman. Photo / NZME

Northland business organisation NorthChamber has elected Tim Robinson as its new chairman. Photo / NZME

Northland business organisation NorthChamber has elected Tim Robinson as its new chairman. Robinson, who owns Whangārei store Bernina Northland, served as president of the board for several years. NorthChamber now has a new constitution, where its seven-member board of directors are elected by financial members. The board members serve a three-year term and elect a chairperson each year.

Northland on the board

Monopoly Northland the board game is one step closer to being made by Monopoly licensee Winning Moves. The uniquely Northland tokens will include a kūmara, a surfer, a pair of jandals and a road cone. Games are expected to be ready in early November, in time for Christmas sales.

Health staff backpay

Health NZ Te Whatu Ora has paid $31.1 million in Holidays Act backpay to current Te Tai Tokerau staff. The remediation payment was needed because staff were not paid correctly for their holidays since 2010. A total of 3776 Northland nurses, doctors, allied health staff, healthcare assistants, cleaners and administrators were paid the remediation last week. Former workers are expected to be paid by the end of the year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Roading contracts

Whangārei District Council has approved new three-year road maintenance contracts to local contractors. The contract for the northern part of Whangārei was awarded to Fulton Hogan for $37.4 million over three years. The contract for the southern area was awarded to Ventia for $53.8m over three years. The two contracts will be reviewed every three years, with two opportunities to be extended, and will include regular inspections, the council says.

Fire season opens

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fire and Emergency NZ has moved most of Te Tai Tokerau Northland back to an open fire season, meaning people no longer need to apply for authorised permits. However, Muriwhenua, north of Kaitāia, remains in a restricted fire season where permits are still required, and outdoor fires are still prohibited on off-shore islands. Northland manager Wipari Henwood says lower temperatures and some solid rainfall means the fire risk present over summer has lessened in the district.

Slip on SH1

Temporary speed restrictions will remain in place at the site of a slip on State Highway 1 Brynderwyn Hills. NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi says the slip reduced traffic to a single lane for three to four hours on Sunday evening before the road was reinstated to two lanes. Crews are continuing to monitor the slip. Work to remove the trees and debris on the benches above the highway will take place tomorrow, ahead of the long weekend.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate