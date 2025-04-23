Northland business organisation NorthChamber has elected Tim Robinson as its new chairman. Photo / NZME

Northland business organisation NorthChamber has elected Tim Robinson as its new chairman. Robinson, who owns Whangārei store Bernina Northland, served as president of the board for several years. NorthChamber now has a new constitution, where its seven-member board of directors are elected by financial members. The board members serve a three-year term and elect a chairperson each year.

Northland on the board

Monopoly Northland the board game is one step closer to being made by Monopoly licensee Winning Moves. The uniquely Northland tokens will include a kūmara, a surfer, a pair of jandals and a road cone. Games are expected to be ready in early November, in time for Christmas sales.

Health staff backpay

Health NZ Te Whatu Ora has paid $31.1 million in Holidays Act backpay to current Te Tai Tokerau staff. The remediation payment was needed because staff were not paid correctly for their holidays since 2010. A total of 3776 Northland nurses, doctors, allied health staff, healthcare assistants, cleaners and administrators were paid the remediation last week. Former workers are expected to be paid by the end of the year.