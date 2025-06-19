Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora has employed three new orthopaedic surgeons who now call Northland home. Their arrival means a significantly expanded capacity for patient outreach, particularly in rural clinics across the region. On average, 160 additional patients a month will be seen across a range of specialities, including
Northland news in brief: Three new orthopaedic surgeons for Northland
Houseboat problems
The Northland Regional Council’s deputy harbour master operations, Peter Thomas, says the owner of a houseboat appearing to take on water in Kerikeri Inlet is aware of the issue. There was a small fire on the vessel a few weeks ago, which was extinguished by locals and fire crews, he said. The vessel appeared to have been taking on water on Wednesday afternoon. The harbourmaster’s office has been in touch with the owner, who plans to get it repaired. The owner is reportedly confident the vessel will not sink. Thomas said they had received numerous calls about the issue, and it had generated concern on social media.
Matariki planting day at Ruakākā
The Northland Regional Council says the Bream Bay Coastal Care Trust will be hosting a Matariki planting day at the Ruakākā Wildlife Refuge. Able-bodied people who don’t mind uneven ground are welcome to join from 9.30am on Friday, June 20. They should wear sturdy footwear, and bring a spade, gloves, a water bottle, sunscreen and something for a shared lunch. The planting event will be held at 46 Bream Bay Drive, which is the public entrance to the refuge. Natives such as spinifex, pīngao, pōhuehue, and sand coprosma will be planted.