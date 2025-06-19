Orthopaedic surgeons (from left) Dr Tom Kuperus, Dr Zaid Bahho and Dr Stowers now call Northland home.

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora has employed three new orthopaedic surgeons who now call Northland home. Their arrival means a significantly expanded capacity for patient outreach, particularly in rural clinics across the region. On average, 160 additional patients a month will be seen across a range of specialities, including diabetic food clinics, patient follow-ups and new patients.

Dog bite during arrest

An alleged offender was treated for a minor dog bite they received during an arrest on Wednesday afternoon. Police said they spotted a vehicle wanted in connection with a family harm event about noon. They signalled the vehicle to stop on Western Hills Drive, but it failed to do so. They did not pursue the vehicle. As police monitored its whereabouts, the vehicle was stopped at an address in Murdoch Cres in Raumanga.

Bay of Islands film shoot

The Bay of Islands will be the starring location for a three-week film shoot, understood to be a “Kiwi police drama”. In a social media post, the Far North District Council (FNDC) says Lippy Pictures is bringing a crew of 70 to the region, with filming scheduled from Wednesday, June 18, to Thursday, July 10. Road closures are planned on State Highway 11/Tohitapu Rd in Paihia on June 22 and Cass St, York St and The Strand in Russell-Kororāreka on June 25–27. Ōpua is also on the filming schedule, though no road closures are expected there. FNDC says the production team is staying locally and working closely with it, iwi, and community stakeholders to minimise disruption. The council says it strongly supports the project, which is expected to showcase the region and provide a welcome boost to the local economy. Kerikeri Theatre Company has publicly advertised that the production wants to hire Northlanders of all ethnicities, sizes, and looks for paid work as extras and body doubles.