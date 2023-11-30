Three Lotto winners won more than $13,000 in second division.

Three Northlanders are among the 13 lucky Lotto players to each win $13,435 in Wednesday’s Lotto Second Division draw. The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto.

Building consents system gets easier

A new building consent management system introduced into Kaipara will make it easier for architects, developers, builders and homeowners to apply for, and keep track of their building consents. Kaipara District Council now uses Objective Build, which allows users to see the status of applications, actions required and manage their consents throughout their lifecycle.

Talks on latest for Kaikohe sports complex

The Kaikohe and Districts Sportsville Board is hosting a meeting about the town’s upcoming sports complex this Saturday at 9.30am upstairs in the Lindvart Park Pavilion. Updates about the project build and details of the collective work gone into the complex’s March 2024 opening will be discussed.

Festive St John trees selling in Dargaville

St John Ambulance Dargaville is again hosting its annual Christmas tree fundraiser. Trees are on sale now and while selling times vary, if the station’s doors are up then they are open. Trees are sold on a first-in, first-served and none will be placed on hold. People can pay via Eftpos or cash. A small tree costs $50, medium $60, and a large tree is $70.

High life for young Kaitāia basketballer

Kaitāia teen Shakani Murray has been selected to join an all-Australian elite girls’ college basketball team. She has flown to the US, where she will take part in a four-day training camp, play 12 games and several tournaments throughout the remaining 16 days. All in front of Division 1 College Girls’ coaches.

Schools share in STEM gear gifts

Morningside School and Whananaki School will receive some of $200,000 worth of STEM learning equipment gifted to 39 schools nationwide via the Genesis School-gen Trust. The equipment includes laser cutters, 3D printers, laptops and tablets, and robotics, and is aimed at helping children develop vital STEM skills and knowledge for jobs of the future. Every year, schools are invited to apply to the trust for a range of STEM equipment packages.

Christmas fun early for Whangārei seniors

Whangārei’s senior residents are invited to get festive at the annual Senior Citizen’s Christmas Concert at 11am on December 5 at Forum North. Get in the Christmas spirit by singing along with performers and by dressing in your best Christmas attire. Free tickets are available from Te Iwitahi (the Civic Centre), the Ruakākā Service Centre and at Whangārei isite, or online at Eventfinda.



