Around 1500 people protested against McCallum Bro's Bream Bay sand mining proposal. Photo / Nigel Yellowlees

More than 12,000 people have signed petitions opposing McCallum Brothers’ plans to mine sand off-shore from Bream Bay for the next 35 years. Natalie Jessup from the Endangered Species Foundation said the opposition will be a crucial test of the Government’s Fast-Track Approvals Act, where the sand mining proposal has been listed. McCallum Bros has said the sand extraction will not impact the coastline, due to the distance from shore and the depth of the water.

Northern Wars

Far North kickboxing fans are in for a treat with Northern Wars, and event by Norty North Kickboxing, being held in Kaitāia next month. The event, which is billed as drug and alcohol free, with no gang insignia allowed, will be at Te Ahu on March 1, from 1pm. For more details or to book a ticket ring 021615730.

Inspirational talk

The Whangārei Business Women’s Network is hosting an inspirational talk for International Women’s Day. Ranjna Patel, who co-created Tamaki Health and set up family harm prevention programme Gandhi Nivas, will talk about the best way to use womanly superpowers. The talk will be held on March 7 from 11.30am. Tickets $95, contact barbara@mindmoves.nz for reservations.