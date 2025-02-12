Advertisement
Northland news in brief: Thousands oppose sand mining at Bream Bay under fast-track law

Around 1500 people protested against McCallum Bro's Bream Bay sand mining proposal. Photo / Nigel Yellowlees

More than 12,000 people have signed petitions opposing McCallum Brothers’ plans to mine sand off-shore from Bream Bay for the next 35 years. Natalie Jessup from the Endangered Species Foundation said the opposition will be a crucial test of the Government’s Fast-Track Approvals Act, where the sand mining proposal has been listed. McCallum Bros has said the sand extraction will not impact the coastline, due to the distance from shore and the depth of the water.

Northern Wars

Far North kickboxing fans are in for a treat with Northern Wars, and event by Norty North Kickboxing, being held in Kaitāia next month. The event, which is billed as drug and alcohol free, with no gang insignia allowed, will be at Te Ahu on March 1, from 1pm. For more details or to book a ticket ring 021615730.

Inspirational talk

The Whangārei Business Women’s Network is hosting an inspirational talk for International Women’s Day. Ranjna Patel, who co-created Tamaki Health and set up family harm prevention programme Gandhi Nivas, will talk about the best way to use womanly superpowers. The talk will be held on March 7 from 11.30am. Tickets $95, contact barbara@mindmoves.nz for reservations.

Relay for Life

The annual Relay for Life is on March 29 from 10am to 10pm at Trigg Arena, Whangārei. The annual event celebrates survivors, remembers loved ones, and is a stand against cancer. Sign up via relayforlife.org.nz.

Kirwin to speak

Rural Support Trust Te Tai Tokerau and Westpac are bringing Sir John Kirwan to Whangārei on March 25 for a free talk on mental health and resilience. All Black legend Kirwan shares his own mental health journey with the aim of helping others with theirs. Registrations is essential. Book at westpac.co.nz/jkwhangarei.

No properties make list

No Far North properties meet the criteria for the Future of Severely Affected Locations (FOSAL) programme. The programme was introduced to support communities affected by storms in January and February 2023, including Cyclone Gabrielle. It aimed to offer financial assistance for property owners in Category 3 areas to either relocate or participate in voluntary buyouts. However, properties had to meet specific criteria, such as having been severely affected by the 2023 weather events, and be unsuitable for habitation due to an ongoing intolerable risk to human life with no other option available.

Carpark work starts

Work has begun to improve Pouto Point carpark. They are expected to take around three months. Kaipara District Council staff will seal the carpark and pathway connections, create a concrete ramp to provide safer access to the beach, and associated kerb and channel works.

