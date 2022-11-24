The scene outside Kamo High School where a child was hit by a vehicle on Thursday.

Child hit by vehicle

Whangārei Police responded to a collision on Kamo Road, near Kamo High School, on Thursday. The Advocate understands a pedestrian, believed to be a teenager, was hit by a vehicle shortly before 3.30pm. Police did not respond to requests for comment by edition time.

Second big Lotto win

A Lotto player from Northland is much better off after winning a share of the Lotto First Division prize on Wednesday. The ticket, sold on MyLotto in Northland, was among three nationally that each won $333,333. The other two winners were from Auckland. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $23 million. The winning numbers were 14, 15, 16, 20, 29 and 39 with the bonus number 11 and Powerball number 7. It’s the second First Division win in a row for the region, after a ticket sold at Kamo Lotto in Whangārei won $500,000 in Saturday’s draw.

Free dog vaccinations

There are free dog vaccinations in Kaikohe today. People can take their dog to Lindvart Park, Kaikohe from 1pm today to receive the free vaccination. Owners will also to be able to register their pet for the free SPCA-sponsored desexing programme. The event is hosted by Kerikeri Highway Vets and Zoetis which are providing the vaccines.

Coastguard’s new boat

Coastguard Houhora will soon celebrate an exceptional new boat with a welcoming, naming and blessing ceremony. The new Houhora Rescue vessel is one of 22 repurposed AC36 boats, made possible by Lotto New Zealand. AC36 boats are domestically-made world-class chase boats used as support vessels in foiling yacht racing. All are welcome to attend. Food and drinks will follow the ceremony, which will take place on Saturday, December 3, at 2.30pm

Iwi hosting Iwi Leaders group

Whangārei iwi Ngātiwai will host the National Iwi Leaders Freshwater Technicians at Whangārei Terenga Parāoa Marae on December 7, from 5.30pm. This will be an an open hui for whānau, hapū, iwi and taiao kaimahi. The group is travelling the motu to provide updates on the current national reforms program underway, select committee processes, templates for submissions and advice and support on details of the proposed changes coming. People can register (face to face and zoom) at : https://forms.gle/FsFFCBh3Sxx7yqxM9

Ngunguru gala back

The Ngunguru Gala is back this year to see out 2022. The Tūtūkaka Coast Lions Club is hosting the gala on Tuesday, December 27. Starting at 10am there will be live music, stalls of many types, spin the wheel raffles throughout the day and entertainment, as well as good ol’ fashioned sack, 3 leg and egg and spoon races, a tug-of-war and bouncy castle. Location: Whale Tail Park - Ngunguru. To book a stall please email Jo on tutukakamarket@gmail.com / 021 043 7910

Christmas Grotto

Opuawhanga Community Hall is hosting a Magical Christmas Grotto next weekend. The grotto at the hall, at 968 Whananaki North Rd, will be from 10am to 4pm on December 4. Entry is by koha and organisers hope it puts community members in the Christmas spirit.

Bridge repairs

Work to strengthen Waitangi River Bridge on State Highway 10 is expected to be finished by Christmas. The bridge, north of Puketona, was closed to overweight trucks earlier this year when a routine inspection found the concrete was cracking. Waka Kotahi said its priority “was ensuring that SH10 is working efficiently to accommodate the additional traffic with SH1 closed”.