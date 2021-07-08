Northland news in brief: Tanker disrupts traffic; and Indigenous Book Club launched

Emergency services on Western Hills Dr where a 40,000 litre oil tanker broke down. Photo / Tania Whyte

Traffic on a busy Whangārei intersection was briefly interrupted after mechanical problems developed in a tanker carrying 40,000 litres of oil. The incident happened on Western Hills Dr about noon yesterday. Senior Sergeant Brian Swann of Whangārei police said firefighters were dispatched to the scene as initial reports suggested smoke coming out of the oil tanker. He said traffic was disrupted for a short time while the tanker owners dealt with the mechanical issue.

Football talent

Former All Whites coach Ricki Herbert will be in Whangārei watching come of the region's emerging footballing talent. The Ricki Herbert Football Academy (RHFA) has been in Northland since 2019 in collaboration with Kamo Intermediate School, Hurupaki School and Kamo Soccer Club. Next week RHFA junior players from around NZ are on a national tour playing games in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington, and six players from Northland will be part of that tour. On Saturday RHFA director Herbert will be in Whangārei watching junior football games at Kensington Park at 8.30am and the Blue Goose at 9.30am. Herbert is keen to see the youngsters play for their respective clubs.

Cricket trophy to tour

The Black Caps will carry their ICC World Test Championship trophy, the Mace, on a week-long, nationwide tour of New Zealand later this month, including to Northland. Plans have been drawn up to start the tour in Whangārei on Monday, July 26. Fans will be welcome to be photographed with the trophy, collect autographs and a team poster. Further details and arrangements of the trophy tour will be announced as they are finalised. NZC chief executive David White said that, although parades and other ideas had initially been ruled out because of managed isolation requirements and the fact some players had remained in the United Kingdom, demand from the public to be included in a celebration had forced a re-think.

Indigenous book club

An indigenous book club for all book lovers is being launched in Whangārei this Saturday. The Te Tai Tokerau indigenous book club will hold its first meeting this Saturday from 9.30am at the Hihiaua Cultural Centre at 56-58 Herekino St. The club will focus specifically on indigenous literature from around Aotearoa and the Pacific. Anyone interested in both indigenous fiction and non-fiction is welcome. For more info go to https://www.facebook.com/hihiauaculturalcentre. The book club is likely to be a monthly event.

Digital art, comic convention

PLUNGE! Comics, Anime & Pop Culture Convention is being held in Whangārei tomorrow. This year, the event's third, is focusing on digital art, software and game development with local game development schools. The convention is at ONEONESIX, 116a Bank St, tomorrow from 11am–4pm. For more info go to https://www.plungecomics.com.