Stroppy Tarts Diane Lawson, Jenni Moore, Maxine Hillier and Carol Peters are exhibiting at Reyburn House Gallery.

Four self-confessed “Stroppy Tarts” - friends who have painted together for decades - are holding an exhibition called Nature/Nurture. Diane Lawson, Jenni Moore, Maxine Hillier and Carol Peters will show their latest work, representing the natural world and the circular pattern of life, at Whangārei’s Reyburn House Gallery from 5pm May 7 until June 2.

Disability review

The Government has announced an independent review into the disability support system funded by the Ministry of Disabled People – Whaikaha. New Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston says it is clear Whaikaha has some challenges that need to be worked through in the review and more funding has been approved to get it through the financial year.

Barnardos support

Barnardos Aotearoa has announced additional support for wāhine (women) in Whangārei experiencing family violence. The organisation offers “Care Kete”, that function as grab safety bags and standalone care packages. The kete will be distributed through Barnardos’ Pathways to Feeling Safe programme.

‘Star Wars’ DJ night

The Butter Factory in Whangārei will be hosting a Star Wars-themed DJ night on May 4 from 10pm. Groove to some interstellar beats, dress in a cosmic costume (prizes for best dressed), and quench your thirst with a Star Wars-themed cocktail.

RDA volunteers sought

Riding for the Disabled Whangārei is on the lookout for volunteers. If you want to make a difference to the community, love horses, being outdoors and the company of children, then this is the job for you. Contact RDA Whangārei through their Facebook page. Minimum age to join is 16 years.

Warehouse fruit and veg

From this week, you can shop for your weekly fruit and vegetables at The Warehouse Kaitāia, Kaikohe and Dargaville. The Warehouse has been launching fresh fruit and vegetables in stores over the past year, and the Northland stores are the latest to be added to the list.

Māori nursing award

Nominations are now open for Te Akenehi Hei Memorial Award for significant contribution to Māori health. The award is open to all Māori nurses. People can be nominated via the New Zealand Nurses Organisation’s website until June 30.

Building consent changes

Making minor changes to a building consent is being made easier, Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk says. The Government is clarifying the definition of a “minor variation” and introducing “minor customisations” to the Building Act.