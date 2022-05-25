Northland news in brief: Speed limit changes in Kaipara; Mangōnui Fire Brigade farewell founder

A new speed limit sign on Molesworth Dr remains under wraps until the changes come into effect on June 13. Photo / KDC

New speed limits will come into effect in parts of Kaipara on June 13. Amendments to Kaipara District's Speed Limits Bylaw were unanimously passed at the May council meeting, resulting in new speed limits in the Mangawhai–Kaiwaka (including Hakaru) and Kaiwaka West (including Oneriri Rd and Oruawharo Rd) areas. The amendments include new 40km/h speed limits for Estuary Dr and Moir Point Rd in Mangawhai. Locals and visitors may have already noticed staff from NTA and their contractor, Ventia, installing new speed signs around Mangawhai and Kaiwaka. These signs will remain covered until the new speed limits come into effect. You can see where speed limits are changing, and read more about the review at kaipara.govt.nz/speedreview.

Fire brigade farewell

The Mangonui Volunteer Fire Brigade farewelled one of its founding members, Robin William Walter, last week. Walter passed away peacefully on May 16 aged 92. His service was held at the Mangonui Fire Station - a fitting farewell, given that he helped establish the brigade in 1966. Walter went on to volunteer 37 years of his life to the fire brigade - 25 of them as a chief fire officer. He also dedicated an enormous amount of his life to the Doubtless Bay community via the Mangonui Lions Club, Coopers Beach Bowling Club, Oruru Bowling Club, Taipa District School - now named Taipa Area School, and more. His home fire brigade was honoured to be part of giving Walter "the send-off he deserved".

Body found in car

The death of a person whose body was found in Whangārei on Wednesday is not being treated as suspicious, police say. Senior Sergeant Haydn Korach of Whangārei police said the body was found in a car on Port Rd about 4.40pm. Police have established the deceased person's identity and the death has been referred to the Coroner.

School reopens after air testing

Oruaiti School has reopened following air testing completed over the weekend and the subsequent issuing of an interim clearance certificate. On May 6, three classrooms were closed due to the identification of friable asbestos during property upgrades. The entire school has been closed since May 12, with students learning online and teachers available to supervise students during school hours at Doubtless Bay Christian Centre. The asbestos was removed by a licensed asbestos removalist, whose initial air monitoring assessment showed no danger because the asbestos was not airborne. Kowhai, Rimu and Puriri classes will continue to work in the school hall.

Consultations on Kaipara District Plan paused

Kaipara District Council elected members have voted to pause planned informal consultation on the Kaipara District Plan while they hold a further briefing on some topics. Mayor Dr Jason Smith said some members needed more time to come to grips with the proposed exposure draft and the impacts on communities before seeking feedback from the public on it. He said developing a District Plan was normally a long process but council staff have worked hard to prepare the proposed plan at an unprecedented pace. The E-plan, already publicly available online, has been taken down while elected members review portions of it. A briefing session will be held in public and available live on the KDC YouTube site. When set, the meeting will be listed on the council website.

State Highway 1 extension opened

The first stage of Ara Tūhono - the Pūhoi to Warkworth State Highway 1 extension - has opened with a blessing. On Friday, Waka Kotahi joined partners Hōkai Nuku to bless the Arawhiti ki Ōkahu viaduct and artworks as part of opening the southern connection of Ara Tūhono which will give drivers a new way to move to SH1. There is now a new road layout for traffic north of the Johnstones Hill Tunnels. Hibiscus Coast Highway northbound traffic will merge on to the new motorway alignment, travel across Arawhiti ki Ōkahu and exit at the new Pūhoi off-ramp on to Pūhoi Rd, before connecting back on to SH1. Further road layout changes will be made on June 13.