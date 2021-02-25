Northland news in brief: Speakers for Race Relations Day forum; and missing man found safe

Former New Plymouth mayor and Māori wards campaigner Andrew Judd will be one of the guest speakers at a Race Relations Day forum in Whangārei.

Three guest speakers have been lined up for the Race Relations Day forum in Whangārei.

The event will take place between noon and 2.15pm at the Cafler Room, Forum North, on March 22.

Speakers will be Sue-Ann Moo, a Singapore-trained lawyer passionate about improving access to injustice and bridging the gap between cultures, Ngāti Wai kaumatua Hori Parata, and former New Plymouth mayor Andrew Judd, a campaigner for Māori wards in local government and writer of the essay Pākehā Nation 2021.

For more information, email events@multiculturalwhangarei.co.nz.

Missing man found

Police have found missing Northland man Craig Russell. The 51-year-old was last seen on February 19 in the Ruawai area. Police found Russell safe on February 24. Officers thanked Northlanders for their help after an appeal on Wednesday for information about his whereabouts.

League talent on display

Northland's young rugby league talent will take on the South Island's best on Sunday in the first round of the inaugural national under-20s competition. The six-round competition will feature two Auckland teams, an upper central team, a team from Central Districts, alongside a South Island team and one from Tai Tokerau. Northland will host three rounds, two at the Takahiwai Sports Park on March 6 and 27, and one at Trigg Stadium in Whangārei on March 28. Northland team to play South Island: 1. Eroni Biukoto (c) 2. William Tutai 3. Hapurona Clarke 4. Charme Henry Turner 5. Matenga Ashby 6. Tangaroa Pireroa 7. Ioani Lotoa'atu 8. Nigel Iro 9. Kody Shepherd 10. Zion Clement 11. Eruera Shelford 12. Brody Lemon 13. Jacob Hollobon (vc) 14. Taunga Taunga 15. Mavae Latu 16. Dilano Henry Turner 17. Ben Siokivaha 18. Kyler Sullivan

Welcome to the north

Two of New Zealand's most welcoming towns are in Northland, according to Booking.com. Oamaru topped the list, followed by Hokitika, Invercargill, Cambridge, Picton, Lake Tekapo, Kerikeri (7th), Palmerston North, Paihia (9th) and Twizel. Destinations had to have at least 50 eligible accommodations to be included in the list and were sorted by the highest share of winners per destination. The global awards recognise partners across 220 countries and territories that make travel experiences more memorable for travellers, whether they were booking a place to stay, a rental car or airport taxi.

Bridge to close

Kerikeri's Waipapa Landing bridge will be closed for at least six hours from midday on Sunday so district council contractors can do urgent repairs to the deck. Engineers inspected the bridge last week after reports of planks lifting under the weight of traffic. Contractor Ventia will replace and secure deck planks on Sunday, and investigate whether further repairs and a longer closure are necessary.

Special voyage

The R Tucker Thompson will set sail on a special voyage on Saturday, March 27, with anthropologist, writer and environmentalist Dame Anne Salmond ONZ on board. The New Zealander of the Year in 2013 and members of the Arakite Charitable Trust will relate the history of Ipipiri, the eastern Bay of Islands, and share stories about the first Polynesians to arrive almost 1000 years ago and subsequent first encounters between Māori and Europeans.