This fire started in Northport's woodchip facility at Marsden Pt yesterday afternoon, with the plume of smoke seen 40km away. Photo / Alan Wood



A blaze at Northport in Marsden Point started when equipment at its woodchip facility caught fire. Northport spokesman Peter Heath said the fire started in the conveyor in-take system that feeds the Marasumi woodchip pile, at around 12.45pm. Crews from the Ruakākā Volunteer Fire Brigade rushed to the site to tackle the blaze. By 1.45pm the fire had subsided, Heath said, but crews remained on site to continue extinguishing the blaze. Large plumes of smoke could be seen from more than 40km away. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire. Heath said they were unsure about what caused the blaze.

New Covid cases rise by 17

There were 17 new Covid 19 cases reported in Northland yesterday - one in Karikari Peninsula, one in Kaeo, one in Kaikohe, 11 cases in Kerikeri and two in Whangārei. The location of one case is unknown.

All of yesterday's cases were still under investigation. There have been 129 active cases in Northland in this outbreak, with 114 cases now recovered and released from isolation. There have been 243 cases in Northland since October 22.

Te Hiku Hauora is offering additional testing in the Far North this week:

Today, February 9, at Te Rarawa Rugby Club, from 3pm-5pm, and Thursday, February 10, at the Eastern Rugby Club, Taipa, from 10am-1pm.

Covid vaccination and testing sites in Northland can be found at www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/

Late Mangawhai rescue

On Sunday, Waitangi Day, Mangawhai Heads lifeguards had just finished patrol when Coastguard alerted SurfCom that there was a boat broken down on the Mangawhai Bar. Lifeguards were still at the clubhouse and they launched an IRB to assist. On arrival, they found four people on board, and the boat had managed to deploy its anchor. The IRB also responded to a group of six swimmers who looked like they were in need of assistance, trying to swim across the river outlet in an outgoing tide. Thankfully, the swimmers got across just as the IRB got to them. On returning to the broken-down boat, lifeguards were able to restart its motor and escorted it safely back to shore.

Assault on Kaikohe woman

Four people have been taken into custody in Kaikohe following a serious assault on a woman. Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Far North Investigations Area Manager, said the woman was taken to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition after the alleged incident on Monday afternoon. He said the investigation was ongoing.

Wastewater tank project

Kaipara District Council is about to start building a balance tank to increase the capacity of the Mangawhai Community Wastewater Scheme. The tank is part of a draft long-term strategy that maps an increase in the plant capacity from the current 2400 properties to 5000 and beyond. Over recent years, there have been around 60 new connections to the wastewater scheme each year. Council is anticipating this may increase between 70 to 100 connections per year.