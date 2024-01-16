The travelling Extravaganza Fair is in Whangārei this weekend. Photo / Lewis Gardner.

The Extravaganza Fair is on this weekend on Saturday and Sunday, January 20 and 21 at William Fraser Memorial Park in Whangārei from 9am until 5pm. The fair travels across the country visiting cities and provides a day full of entertainment for the whole family. The event is a gold coin donation for adults and free for kids. There’s a range of eclectic market stalls, arts and crafts, food, musical entertainment, circus and magic shows, kids shows, kids games and plenty of chill-out areas.

Serious crash causes delays

A serious crash closed Tarewa Rd between Anzac Rd and State Highway 1 in Morningside, Whangārei on Tuesday. Motorists were advised to avoid the area where possible after diversions were put in place. Initial reports suggested one person had received serious injuries. The crash, involving two vehicles, was reported to police just after 2pm. The Serious Crash Unit were also advised.

Working bees needed

Reyburn House Gallery is hosting a working bee on Saturday, January 20 from 8am until 12pm to get the area ready for their Carnival Day on February 4. They need people who can fix gates, paint fences, clean windows, power wash, clean gutters, spread mulch and pull some weeds. The paint and brushes for the fence will be supplied. Contact office@reyburnhouse.co.nz or call 09 438 3074 if you can help or know an organisation that can help.

Repair Cafe returns

The Whangārei Repair Cafe is back this Saturday, January 20 from 1.30pm until 4pm at the Reyburn House. Bring along any items that require fixing by volunteers who donate their time to give a helping hand. If there’s a specific part you need for your item, the group ask you to bring this along. This month’s repairs can include sewing machine or hand sewing mending, woollen repairs, wood repairs, small electrical appliances, audiovisual equipment, bicycles, computer software issues as well as knife and garden tool sharpening.

Online safety tool encouraged

Police have reminded the public that there are online tools available to ensure the safety of a person living with a cognitive impairment who is at risk of going missing or where other technologies are not suitable. The system provides at-risk people with a small device that can be found by Police and trained volunteers using specialised equipment, ultimately providing peace of mind that should they go missing, there are methods to assist in their quick location. This device could be used for a person with Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, brain injury or Down Syndrome.











