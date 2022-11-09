New Mangakahia Area School Principal Maria Dunn. Photo / Supplied

Mangakahia Area School Principal Maria Dunn (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa) looks forward to welcoming 10 neighbouring schools to its iconic kapa haka festival today. It is the first time the school has hosted the event in two years and provides an opportunity for it to show manaakitanga (hospitality) in ways that reflect the strong Māori ancestral ties within the school. The festival runs from 9.30am to 2pm and features students from Titoki Playcentre, Kokopu School, Maunu School, Maungatapere School, Tauraroa Area School, Maungakaramea/Waiotira schools, Tikipunga Primary School, Te Horo School and Poroti School.

Check this out, mate

More than 150 players are registered for the Northland Chess Championship this weekend. The 9am - 6pm event at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on Saturday, has been organised by Kerikeri Chess Club players. This will be the first large, public free entry chess tournament in Northland and includes players from a small kura north of Kaitāia as well as Kaitāia Primary School, which started a chess club a few months ago. More than 80 players are juniors. The Mangawhai Chess Club is also entering a large group of players.

Forestry accident

Emergency services helped free a person trapped in a forestry digger in Kawakawa. The alarm was raised with St John shortly after 2pm on Tuesday and an ambulance dispatched to the scene on Paihia Rd. Due to the remote location police were also called in to support paramedics. Police confirmed a rescue chopper had also been sent to the remote site, which was in the middle of a forestry block.

Potter makes finals



Whangārei potter Greg Barron is a finalist in the Portage Ceramic Awards. Presented by Te Uru gallery in Titirangi, Auckland, the Portage Ceramic Awards showcase the diversity and excellence of contemporary clay practices in Aotearoa. Barron's work, called 'Altered form with crackle pattern', will feature alongside 30 finalists and will be exhibited from November 26 to March 5 at the Te Uru art gallery. The winner will be announced on November 25.