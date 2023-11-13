A basking shark (Cetorhinus maximus). Photo / DoC

The Department of Conservation (DoC) is calling on fishers and divers to share what they see on the water this summer. DoC marine technical adviser Clinton Duffy said recreational fishers and others can make a significant contribution to research through reporting sightings and accidental catches, including taking full-length photos of discovered marine life. Information can be emailed to sharks@doc.govt.nz or conveyed by calling 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

Seawater safe

Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand has confirmed there is no longer a risk to beachgoers at Tokerau Beach following a wastewater spill last week. A warning not to swim or collect shellfish was issued on October 31 after a wastewater pipeline at the north end of the popular Whatuwhiwhi beach was ruptured by severe weather caused by ex-tropical cyclone Lola. Seawater tests taken on November 6 showed E. coli readings had returned to normal levels. Further work has now been undertaken to ensure the pipeline is secure in the event of future severe weather.

Sector survey

New Zealand’s beef sector is being canvassed for its views about beef genetics and available genetic tools in the industry. Farmers, beef breeders and rural professionals, including agricultural consultants and facilitators, stock agents and vets, are being asked to take part in the annual industry survey that can be found on the Beef + Lamb New Zealand website.

Brigade barbecue

The Kamo Volunteer Fire Brigade is hosting “Boots, BBQ & Raffles” this Saturday. The Gumboot Friday fundraiser kicks off at the station on 591 Kamo Rd in Whangārei at 12pm. As part of the fun, kids can explore the fire trucks.

Charges considered

Two people were taken into custody after reportedly stealing items from a commercial property on Rauiri Dr in One Tree Point on Sunday night. Police were still considering pressing charges against the duo at edition time.

Safety stands stolen

Five safety fencing panels and stands belonging to builders working on Kawakawa Primary School were taken over the weekend. The school has asked anyone with information to get in touch or for those responsible to return the items.

Wharf works

STF contractors are working on the remaining piling work for Poutō Wharf, including resleeving and grouting around the wharf head. The wharf length is closed to the public while the wharf is an active work site. The Kaipara District Council asked people not to enter the site and to take care when in the area.