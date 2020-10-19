Northland news in brief: Record fair back for vinyl lovers; and arson suspected in house fire

Vinyl lovers rejoice - the Whangārei Record Collectors Fair is back next month.

Collect some vinyl

The Whangārei Record Collectors Fair is on again next month when vinyl lovers can search for those classics needed for their collections — or maybe even pick up something totally new. The fair will be at 116 Bank St on November 7, from 10am to 4pm. For more information email indigorecords@hotmail.com.

Court appearance for youth

A young person will appear before the Youth Court in relation to suspected arson following a Whangārei house fire.

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze which destroyed the bottom storey of a Kamo home on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 9.30pm to extinguish a large fire in the building's downstairs garage.

A police spokesperson requested anyone with information about the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

$10k to focus on Paihia

An anonymous donor has given $12,500 to the Focus Paihia Charitable Trust to go towards any project in the Bay of Islands town. Last the year the same donor gave $10,000 which helped pay for a shade sail project at Paihia School.

Hot rods in Bay of Islands

The National Street Rod Nationals will take place in the Bay of Islands during Labour Weekend. Hot rods from all over the motu will be parked on Paihia's Village Green on Sunday, October 25, for anyone who wants to check out some of the cars taking part in the event.

Hill in awards final

Northland art tutor Beth Hill has been named as a finalist in the arts and culture category of this year's Women of Influence Awards. The awards recognise and celebrate exceptional women who have committed time and energy to create real change in their industry and communities. Hill and her Redemption Arts team work with prisoners at the Northland Region Corrections Facility near Kaikohe teaching performing and visual arts. Her programme helps inmates come up with new strategies for rehabilitation, take responsibility for supporting each other in their creative work and discover their cultural identity. Winners will be announced later this year.

Tuke to speak

America's Cup sailor, Olympic gold medallist and Live Ocean founder Blair Tuke will be the guest speaker at Guardians of the Bay of Islands' general meeting at the Duke of Marlborough Hotel in Russell on Sunday, November 1. The meeting will start at 2pm; RSVP to info@projectislandsong.co.nz.

Delay for stage show

Owing to unforeseen circumstances Whangārei Repertory Society has had to delay its last production for 2020 Mainly Musical. Dubbed a Happy Revue to end a mixed-up year, with songs, frivolity and naughtiness, Mainly Musical will now be on November 26, 27 and 28 then Thursday to Sunday until December 13 at the Octagon Theatre in Aubrey St.

For more info go to https://www.octagontheatre.nz/

No new Covid cases

There were no new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand yesterday – that's zero at the border, and zero in the community.

This is particularly pleasing for health authorities as it includes the test results from three close contacts of the case reported in the community on Sunday - that's his one workplace contact and two of his household contacts.

The country's total number of confirmed cases remains at 1530.