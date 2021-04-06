Northland news in brief: Record Collectors Fair back and households positive for economic future

The Whangārei Record Collectors Fair is on again this month.

Vinyl records are one of the few growth markets in music in recent years, and Northland vinyl hunters are in for a treat with the Whangārei Record Collectors Fair on again this month. The fair, put on by Indigo Records, will be at OneOneSix, Bank St, from 10am to 4pm on April 17. Steve Parrish, from Indigo Records, has more than 20,000 albums, EPs and singles with many on sale at the fair. The fair is supported by Creative Northland, OneOneSix and its in-house Beagle Radio (88.1), and the keen customers.

For more info email indigorecords@hotmail.com

Views on economy improving

A nett 4 per cent of Northland households expect "their" economy to improve over the coming year according to the Westpac-McDermott Miller Regional Economic Confidence survey for the March quarter, a major improvement on the December quarter, when a nett 6 per cent were pessimistic about the future. "This improving outlook reflects developments in the region's hot housing market, which continues to see strong sales volumes and escalating property prices," Westpac acting chief economist Michael Gordon said. "It also reflects the strong performance of the region's agricultural sector, with farmers continuing to benefit from soaring dairy prices. Forestry and horticulture in Northland are also doing well, with activity being supported by strong demand in key export markets."

Driver in moderate condition

The driver of a car involved in a collision with a truck in Moerewa on Tuesday was taken to hospital in a moderate condition. The crash occurred about 1.45pm on State Highway 1 between Station Rd and Sir William Hale Cres, just east of the town centre. The car passenger and truck driver were uninjured. Police, St John Ambulance and Kawakawa Fire Brigade attended. The highway was partly blocked for almost an hour.

Breast cancer fundraiser

Northlanders are being urged to take part in a fundraiser for Breast Cancer next month.

Registrations are now open for Pink Ribbon Breakfast, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's biggest annual fundraising campaign. Thousands of New Zealanders will invite their friends, family or workmates to breakfast to raise funds for breast cancer research and patient support. Around 170 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the Northland DHB area every year, and about 25 will die from it. Proceeds raised from Pink Ribbon Breakfasts will go towards supporting Kiwi families affected by breast cancer and funding pioneering research by some of NZ's top scientists. For more information and to register to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast, visit www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz

Elderly non-driver workshops

Age Concern is offering a series of free workshops for older Northlanders who no longer drive but want to stay mobile. The courses, called Life Without a Car, will be held in Paihia on April 21, at Paihia Memorial Hall on Williams Rd; and in Kerikeri on May 5, in the Age Concern boardroom at Kingston House, Hone Heke Rd. All courses are free and start at 10am. Registration is required by emailing info@acmn.org.nz or calling (09) 407 4474.

Correction

In Shane Reti's column in the Northern Advocate on Monday it was stated that Dr Shane Reti is the MP for Whangārei and deputy leader of the New Zealand National Party.

This is incorrect. While Dr Reti is National Party deputy leader, he a list MP for Whangārei. The MP for Whangārei is Labour's Emily Henderson, who won the seat in last year's general election. The error occurred during the sub-editing process and we apologise for the mistake.