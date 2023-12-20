Russell’s rubbish problem is hoped to be a thing of the past with the adoption of a new collection system so scenes like these will not occur again.

Russell’s rubbish problem is hoped to be a thing of the past with the adoption of a new collection system so scenes like these will not occur again.

A pop-up rubbish and recycling centre is being installed at Russell for three weeks in a bid to keep the tourist hotspot tidy. The manned centre, courtesy of Resilient Russell and the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board, will be located at the end of the wharf from Boxing Day until January, between 10am and 4pm. It will be a “user pays” service for boaties and will take recyclables for free.

Fire season starts

The Far North has moved into a prohibited fire season as of yesterday. No open-air fires will be permitted as the fire danger continues to increase in the area. Fire and Emergency NZ Northland district manager Wipari Henwood said the high westerly winds are already causing “spike days” to occur where the fire danger is hitting the highest level of “extreme”. Fireworks are also banned in the Ahipara township and surrounds, on the Karikari Peninsula, and at Ripiro Beach until further notice.

Christmas Day breakfast

A free Christmas Day breakfast for all will be held in Whangārei. The barbecue breakfast will be held at Laurie Hall Park from 8am to 10am and is open to anyone who might be lonely or hungry on Christmas Day. The breakfast is supported by DPS, or Dead Parents Society, a group of friends who had recently lost parents and wanted to honour them over Christmas when they were most missed, explained one founder Gary Younger. Donations of food, pet food, help or money for the breakfast is welcome, Younger said, with people able to contact him on Facebook.

Seeking pregnant mums

Te Whatu Ora Te Tai Tokerau has shared that Auckland University of Technology is on the lookout for anyone who has been pregnant in the last two years. The research seeks to understand how pre- and post-natal screening of maternal mental health could be improved in Aotearoa New Zealand. There is particular interest in wāhine Māori but all views are welcome. Family or someone who is or has been pregnant are also welcome to take part. The survey can be found on Te Whatu Ora’s Facebook page.

Wharf closed

The Tinopai Wharf has been closed after a structural assessment showed significant deterioration in the last year. The wharf is not considered safe for public use. Options to fix the wharf are being worked on but this will not occur before the holiday period and will instead be included in the Long Term Plan for 2024/2027. Repairs needed are major and will require funding, Kaipara District Council has advised.



