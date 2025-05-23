Police have released the name of the person who died in a car crash on State Highway 12 last Wednesday. He was Mark Stuart Pulham, 50, from Dargaville. The single-car crash near Matakohe closed the highway for a period. . The death will be reported to the coroner.
Bay beer fest is back
Northland’s premier craft beer festival Brew of Islands is on. The event boasts some of Aotearoa’s top craft beer breweries, along with live music, artisan cocktails, and gourmet street food. Among the breweries involved are Wellington’s Garage Project, Parrotdog and Double Vision Brewing Co, Northland’s Kainui Brew Co, PhatHouse Brewing Co and McLeod’s Brewery, plus Auckland’s Urbanaut and 8 Wired. Tickets are on sale now via the Turner Centre (in person) and brewofislands.co.nz
Green focus for kūmara growers
Northland’s kūmara growers are taking a leading role in freshwater sustainability through the Growing Change programme. The national initiative by Horticulture New Zealand aims to prepare growers for upcoming freshwater farm plan regulations. In partnership with the Kaipara Moana Remediation (KMR) initiative, the three-year programme funded by the Ministry for the Environment’s Essential Freshwater Fund is helping growers in the Northern Wairoa catchment adopt best land management practices and restore local waterways. The collaboration includes fencing, native planting and the use of species that support environmental and crop health.