Paihia firefighters on top

The Paihia Fire Fighters team took part in the Northland Fire Brigades Sub Association Drivers Challenge and achieved a clean sweep of awards. Heath Taylor secured first place, Kaine Joyce was runner-up and Paihia Fire Brigade won the team competition.

Dietitian boosts healthcare

Health NZ’s first dietitian permanently based in the mid-North is offering dietetic care for acute patients at Bay of Islands Hospital, as well as support for outpatients and those in the community. Rachel Keane started her role in January, which involves providing specialised nutritional support for patients with serious or complex health conditions. These plans help manage these conditions, promote recovery and improve overall health outcomes.

Recycling bags out, bins in

Kerikeri residents will soon need to adapt to a new way of recycling, as local waste operators transition away from taking bagged recycling in favour of bin-only collections. Far North District Council says the change was part of a move to improve efficiency and reduce contamination in the recycling stream. This means branded recycling bags are no longer available for purchase in Kerikeri stores. Kerikeri residents can still recycle a broad range of items at the Waipapa Re:Sort Station.

Northland food to the fore

Savour Northland will take place in October. Developed in collaboration with the local hospitality and producer industry, Savour Northland 2025 will again showcase the region’s food, drink and manaakitanga through a calendar of events. Last year 126 events were featured. There were also 49 entries in the Savour Northland Challenge, which encouraged restaurants, cafes and food trucks to present the ultimate expression of Northland on a plate or in a glass.

Farmer withdraws appeals

Dairy farmer Phillip Bayly has withdrawn two appeals he filed against abatement notices issued by the Northland Regional Council (NRC) after NRC agreed to cancel the notices as part of a wider enforcement resolution. Bayly had appealed two separate abatement notices – one concerning wastewater management at his Hūkerenui Rd farm and another prohibiting silage discharge at his Inksters Rd property in Towai. The notices required immediate environmental compliance actions, including the preparation of a wastewater management plan and the prevention of contaminant discharges to land and water. The council had sought enforcement orders against Bayly and three others in relation to dairy operations across five farms in the region. However, a joint memorandum submitted to the Environment Court on May 1 proposed a resolution that if enforcement orders were granted by consent, the abatement notices would be cancelled. The court accepted the agreement and issued the enforcement orders.