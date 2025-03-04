Police are investigating after a business in Kaikohe was allegedly damaged around 8.15pm on Monday. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating after a person allegedly entered an eatery on Broadway in Kaikohe overnight on Monday and smashed several windows. Police were notified around 8.15pm of the incident. No one was injured and police said they were working to identify the person responsible. They are asking anyone with information to contact them, using 105 and quoting job number P061798420. Information may also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

An operatic affair

Whangārei’s own successful soprano Sophie Sparrow will be performing in a unique performance showcasing the passion of the opera and operetta world. Eternal Romance: An Operatic Affair will be performed at Whangārei’s Anglican Church on Saturday from 7pm with singing from UK-based Sparrow, Kiwi baritone Jonathan Eyers, UK tenor Guy Elliott and Australian mezzo-soprano Jade Moffat, with accompaniment by Juan Kim. Go to eventfinda.co.nz for tickets.

Markets at sunset

Marsden Cove will be hosting a sunset market on Friday March 7 from 4pm until 8pm to celebrate the last of the light before daylight savings ends. There will be local food vendors on site with a range of goods including chocolate-covered strawberries, burgers, BBQ, doughnuts and Thai cuisine. Head along and enjoy the sunset views and activities for kids such as a bouncy castle and merry-go-round. There will be a final market on April 4 before the colder months kick in. The event is alcohol- and smoke-free and children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.