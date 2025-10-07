International hit show Queen: It’s A Kinda Magic Tribute is on at Forum North in Whangārei on October 14 and the next day at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri. For more information, including ticket purchase, visit: queenitsakindamagic.com

Bay festival back

The Bay of Islands Festival returns to Paihia on Labour Weekend. October 25 will feature Kiwi musicians including Anika Moa and Jeremy Redmore and homegrown rock bands Sonar Flare and Hello Sailor. October 26 showcases local wine, craft beer and spirits before Oktoberfest kicks off in the evening. Visit eventfinda.co.nz to buy tickets.

Truancy dropping

The Education Review Office’s (ERO) new report Back to Class has found that school attendance is back to pre-Covid levels and students are taking going to school more seriously than three years ago. The report involved nearly 15,000 students, parents, teachers and leaders from schools across New Zealand. The ERO found the number of students never wanting to miss school has almost doubled since 2022.

Guns fired

Motorists in three vehicles were reportedly shooting at each other on State Highway 1, Mangamuka early on Monday morning. No vehicles or people of interest were found by police during a search of the area. Inquiries were ongoing.

Rāwene rubbish round

People are invited to take part in a Rāwene community initiative, picking up rubbish on State Highway 12 tomorrow. High-vis shirts, water and gloves are provided. Meet at 9.30am on the corner of Horeke Rd.

Local elections closing

Voting in this year’s local election closes at noon on Saturday, after which progress results will be made public. Results nationwide will be declared between October 16 and 22.