The new kids' play area at the Whangārei Women's Refuge. Photo / Supplied

A children's play area has been built at Whangārei Women's Refuge thanks to a donation from The Warehouse. The retailer donated $250,000 from their 2021 Mega Toy Month event to support Kids in the Middle – a programme focused on building kid-focused pathways at Women's Refuge nationwide. The proceeds have funded the creation of kid-friendly spaces in 40 refuges around the country and a superhero-themed welcome video that educates kids on the refuge environment they are entering. The funds will also help launch a kids' advocacy programme - a refuge-run accreditation programme that will provide child-tailored resources and training to an initial 80 support workers. The hui to train the support workers will take place later this year.

Bail denied

A Paihia man accused of robbing the town's 70-year-old custodian has been denied bail after appearing in the Kaikohe District Court this week. Dillon Jos Taituha, 31, was charged with aggravated robbery of a Focus Paihia employee on April 8. It's alleged a station-wagon, a wallet and a cellphone were taken in the incident on Marsden Rd. He also faces unrelated charges of kidnapping and robbery, stemming from another incident on the same day in Paihia, and unlawfully taking a ute from Waiwera on March 26. Taituha was further remanded in custody after Tuesday's appearance and is due back in court by audio-visual link on May 17 for another bail application.

Rolled truck closes highway

State Highway 12 between Ruawai and Dargaville was blocked yesterday afternoon after a truck believed to be carrying cattle rolled. Police said the crash, about 4.20pm, closed SH12 at Tokatoka Rd in Ruawai and people were urged to use Mititai Rd, Inch Rd, Tokatoka Rd and Blong Rd as an alternative route. The truck driver was uninjured.

Covid case numbers

There were 222 new cases of Covid 19 notified in Northland yesterday. These include 131 cases in Whangārei District, 74 in Far North District and 17 in Kaipara District. There were 1482 active cases in Northland, with 29,957 people recovered from the virus in the region. There were 13 cases in hospital in Northland.

Boots on the ground

The Blues Best Foot Forward programme is back, but this year Blues Rugby players are joining forces with students from more than 15 Northland, Auckland and North Harbour schools to collect and send 20,000 pairs of recycled sports shoes, plus sports equipment, to schools in Tonga. Blues players James Lay, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Maiakawanakaulani Roos are leading this year's programme which aims to help make a difference to the youth in Tonga impacted by the recent devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami. Blues CEO Andrew Hore said similar to previous years, the entire Blues Rugby team will join together to clean and re-lace the shoes before they are sent to Tonga. Boots can be donated via bins at Whangārei Girls High, Pompallier Catholic School in Kaitāia and Mangawhai Beach School.